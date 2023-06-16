5 popular Rock-type Pokemon that are yet to release in Pokemon GO

Rock-type Pokemon are among the 18 fundamental monster types in Pokemon GO. These mighty monsters are known for their resilience and incredible defensive power. While many Rock-type critters are available in the game, some are yet to be released. To add one to your team, you should pay attention to the news, events, Research Tasks, and more. Since only 7.48% of monsters in Pokemon GO are Rock-type, the path to encounter them will be challenging.

The game's developers have kept some Mythical and Legendaries Rock-types for upcoming exclusive events or possibly for the Raid Battles. Here is the list of 5 famous unreleased Rock-types critters in Pokemon GO.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Minior and 4 other unavailable Rock-type monsters in Pokemon GO

1) Stakataka

Stakataka emerged from an Ultra Wormhole. (The Pokemon Company)

Stakataka is a Legendary dual Steel and Rock-type monster. It was initially discovered in the Seventh Generation in the Alola region. This beast has a max CP of 3724, powerful stats of 213 Attacks, 298 Defense, and 156 Stamina. Stakataka is strong against Poison, Flying, Normal, and 6 other monster fundamental types, whereas it is weak against Fighting, Ground, and Water-type mons.

Kleavor is the latest highlighted Rock-type monster during Raid Day on May 6th, 2023. Niantic releases monsters according to their format. However, the probability of Stakataka appearing in future events is extremely slim. Although it is not available in the game right now, trainers can play Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon to catch one.

2) Drednaw

Drednaw looks like a tortoise. (Image via Game Freak)

Drednaw is a dual Water and Rock-type Pocket Monster. Its best moves are Waterfall and Surf, which deals damage of 12.15 DPS. With that, it has a max CP of 3209 and impressive stats of 213 Attack power, 164 Defense power, and 207 Stamina. Drednaw can fairly resist Fire, Flying, Poison, Ice, and Normal-types moves. On the other hand, it is weak to Electric, Fighting, Grass, and Ground-type attacks.

The first ever Rock-type fighter was released in Pokemon Red & Green in 1996. With the introduction of these powerful creatures, fans started collecting these for Gym protection and Raid Battles. Unfortunately, as Niantic often acts per the mainline Pokemon games' release pattern, it's unknown when Drednaw will be obtainable worldwide.

3) Stonjourner

Stonjourner can deliver dynamic kicks to enemies. (Image via Game Freak)

Stonjourner is a Rock-type wild monster that has not debuted in Pokemon GO yet. Mobile fans cannot encounter Stonjourner but can capture this elusive mon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Maybe in future seasons, we will see Stonjourner in action. Trainers must wait for upcoming events such as Special Research Tasks, Raid Battles, and more to get one.

This fighter was first discovered in the Galar region. Stonjourner has a max CP of 3638 and powerful stats of 222 Attack power, 182 Defense Power, and 225 Stamina. It can reasonably resist Fire, Flying, Normal, and Poison-types moves. However, it's weak to Grass, Steel, Fighting, Ground, and Water-type attacks.

4) Diancie

Diancie is a Fairy and Rock-type force that is rare to catch in the Pokemon franchise. Fans will soon encounter it in Pokemon GO as it's marking its debut in the Pokemon GO Fest 2023. It is a powerful Mythical fighter with a max CP of 3039, 190 Attacks, 285 Defense, and 137 Stamina. Unlike others, Diancie will be appearing in the game this 2023. So, stay updated with the latest releases.

This Pocket Monster is known for its magic-like power. Although Diancie has Fairy-type moves, it also has Rock-type attacks, making it harder for opponents unaware of its characteristics. The possibility of catching Diancie even after its release will be difficult because of its limited spawn rate and availability.

5) Minior

One of the Flying and Rock-type monsters with two counter variants is Minior in Pokemon GO. One transformation is called Meteor Form, and another is called Core Form. However, they have not been debuted in the title. Moreover, there are other Minior with Rainbow color complexes. Its Meteor Form has a max CP of 1743 with solid stats of 116 Attack power, 194 Defense power, and 155 Stamina.

Minior's other forms' CP, Attack, Defense, and Stamina vary accordingly. Since there are many versions of Minior, the developing team will devise an idea to debut them. While it is still unknown how Niantic will release this fighter, it might debut on Community Day or a Special Research Task.

Poll : 0 votes