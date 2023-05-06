What is the best moveset for Kleavor in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO's latest event is on the horizon. The Kleavor Raid Day, scheduled for Saturday, May 6, 2023, will bring the fan-favorite Pocket Monster from the Hisui region to the beloved mobile game. With so many players set to have access to such a powerful creature, they will want to try using it in the title's competitive Battle League.

Since Kleavor is from the Hisui region, the Pocket Monster has not been able to participate in ranked play in the main series. Niantic's mobile game will mark the first time the creature can be used competitively in an official Pokemon game. However, there are understandably several trainers who may not know how to use this new addition in battle.

Thankfully, with enough understanding of Pokemon GO's battle mechanics and Kleavor, players can easily figure out the best way to build the creature. So, what should trainers know if they intend to use Kleavor in the mobile game's competitive Battle League?

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Everything to know about using Kleavor in Pokemon GO's Battle League

Official artwork for Kleavor (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing every player should know about any creature before they use it in Pokemon GO's competitive battling mode is its elemental typing. Kleavor sports the Rock and Bug typing. This leaves it vulnerable to Water, Steel, and other Rock-type attacks.

While the Rock and Bug-type combination is usually associated with defensive picks like Crustle and Shuckle, this assessment could not be further from the truth in regards to Kleavor. Though its official stat spread is yet to be released, predictions can be made by looking at the main series of games.

The exact values of Kleavor's base stats in Pokemon GO cannot be determined right now. However, it would be fair to assume that its attack will be its highest stat. This is because the Pocket Monster sports a 135 attack stat in the main series. The attack stat will be followed by its defense and then its stamina.

With this being the case, Kleavor will be an offense-based creature, though it will not be a glass cannon.

When it comes to Kleavor's moveset in Pokemon GO, players will first need to decide what the optimal fast attack would be. Since Kleavor is an offensive creature, Air Slash would be a great choice. This move deals the most damage out of Kleavor's fast attacks at the cost of having a slightly smaller amount of energy generation.

In regards to charged attacks, Kleavor has a lot of good choices for Rock-type moves. Stone Edge and Rock Slide are both excellent damage-dealing options. Sadly, it lacks any other Bug-type moves outside of X-Scissor. Since this is the case, the creature should use Rock Slide and X-Scissor to allow itself to spam as many charged attacks as it can while also dealing solid damage with fast attacks.

Overall, Kleavor is a rather promising Pocket Monster in Pokemon GO. However, in the current state of the metagame where Steel-type creatures rule, it is unlikely that it will become a viable choice in the mobile game.

