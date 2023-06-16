In Pokemon GO, Solgaleo is the second-stage evolution of Cosmog. Cosmog is a Psychic-type legendary beast, and it is one of those few pocket monsters with two separate and unique evolutionary lines depending on the factors under which they evolved. The first stage of the evolution of Cosmog is Cosmoem. If you decide to evolve Cosmoem in the diurnal hours, it will evolve into a lion-like creature called Solgaleo.

However, if you decide to evolve Cosmoem in the nocturnal hours, it will evolve into a weird crescent moon-shaped creature called Lunala. The only way to catch a Cosmog is by encountering it through a Special Research Task.

How to catch a Solgaleo in Pokemon GO?

Currently, the only way to have a Solgaleo in your collection of pocket monsters is through the Stage 2 evolution of Cosmog. In Pokemon GO, you must complete a Special Research Task called "A Cosmic Companion." There are eight steps, and you will encounter Cosmog upon its completion.

Once you catch the Cosmog, you will need 120 Cosmog candies to complete either of the two evolutionary lines. As mentioned above, Cosmog evolves into Cosmoem, which is its Stage 1 evolution, and Cosmoem evolves either into Solgaleo or Lunala, which are its Stage 2 evolutions.

There are no other ways to catch these legendary beasts. So, depending on which design you like more, evolve your Cosmoem accordingly. If you find someone who wants to trade their Cosmog or Cosmoem, you can have Solgaleo and Lunala in your collection.

What is the best moveset for Solgaleo in Pokemon GO?

Solgaleo is a dual Psychic/Rock-type beast in Pokemon GO. This allows it to learn a wide range of moves in the game. The moves that you can teach Solgaleo are as follows:

Fast moves:

Zen Headbutt: This move has a base damage statistic of 12 and a damage per second (DPS) statistic of 13.

Fire Spin: This move has a base damage statistic of 14 and a damage per second (DPS) statistic of 12.7.

Charged moves:

Flamethrower: This move has a base damage statistic of 70 and a damage per second (DPS) statistic of 31.8.

Iron Head: This move has a base damage statistic of 60 and a damage per second (DPS) statistic of 37.9.

Solar Beam: This move has a base damage statistic of 180 and a damage per second (DPS) statistic of 36.7.

Psychic Fangs: This move has a base damage statistic of 30 and a damage per second (DPS) statistic of 30.

Judging from these numbers, it is safe to say that the best moveset for Solgaleo would be Zen Headbutt as a Fast Move and Flamethrower + Solar Beam as Charged Moves.

Which Pokemon is better, Solgaleo or Lunala?

Neither Solgaleo nor Lunala yields remarkable results on the battlefield. Even though they have decent dual typing, their movesets are not that impressive. Both get outclassed by other creatures of similar typings.

For instance, Metagross, with its Meteor Mash move, can quickly run miles ahead of Solgaleo and Lunala. As a result, it does not make a difference what you choose to evolve Cosmoem into, as neither Solgaleo nor Lunala has any possible use in Pokemon GO PvP or PvE.

