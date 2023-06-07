10 best Rock-type Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Pokemon Legends Arceus takes you on a wonderful adventure and provides you with the opportunity to explore the fantastical world of Pokemon in the ancient region of Sinnoh, known as Hisui. Here, you will encounter a wide variety of beasts, and those belonging to the Rock-type variant are typically known for their incredible strength and resilience.

Listed below are ten of the best Rock-type monsters in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

10) Sudowoodo

Sudowoodo is a pure Rock-type creature with a commendable base Defense of 115. This does not mean that this beast is lacking in offensive capabilities. With a base Damage of 100, it can definitely land a few critical blows in combat. Moves like Stealth Rock, Earthquake, and Giga Impact make this Pokemon a solid addition to your team.

In Pokemon Legends Arceus, you can easily get a Sudowoodo from Cloudpool Ridge, Celestica Ruins, and the massive mass outbreaks in Crimson Mirelands.

9) Probopass (Dual-type Pokemon: Rock/Steel)

This creature has little to no offensive capabilities due to its meager base Attack of 55. However, Probopass shines when it comes to absorbing oncoming enemy attacks and not getting knocked out.

It has a groundbreaking base Defense of 145, so it's obvious whyProbopass is considered to be a sturdy beast. A Speed of 45 puts this creature on the slower side compared to other Rock-type Pokemon, but that does not mean it isn’t worthy of your attention.

In Pokemon Legends Arceus, you will come across Probopass in the Coronet Highlands and in Space-Time Distortions.

8) Golem (Dual-type Pokemon: Rock/Ground)

Golem is the stage 2 evolution of Geodude, which has been a key part of the franchise since Generation I. It also happens to be one of the best Rock-type Pokemon in the series.

Just like many other creatures in the Pokemon series that have different forms based on their origin, the evolutionary chain of Golem also showcases this variation. The Alolan version of Golem (and its earlier evolutionary stages) possesses a unique dual Rock and Electric typing. This new typing provides increased versatility compared to their Kantonian counterparts.

The Electric typing of Alolan Golem grants it resistance against Electric and Flying-type Pokemon. Additionally, Alolan Golem has more powerful Special Attacks compared to the regular Golem. With Special Attacks like Thunderbolt and Volt Switch, Alolan Golem can deliver more damaging blows to its enemies on the battlefield.

In Pokemon Legends Arceus, you can encounter Golem in the Coronet Highlands.

7) Kleavor (Dual-type Pokemon: Rock/Bug)

Kleavor is the stage 1 evolution of Scyther, which is a Bug/Flying-type creature in its base form. After its evolution into Kleavor, it gets a very interesting type combination of Bug and Rock.

This gives Kleavor a wide coverage, making it a useful beast in your team. Most Hisuian variations of the original Kanto Pokemon have slight advantages over their Kantonian counterparts. Kleavor, being a Bug/Rock-type Pokemon, has the ability to learn strong moves like Stone Edge and Earthquake. This gives it a wider typing coverage compared to Scyther.

In Pokemon Legends Arceus, the only way to get a Kleavor is if you evolve a Scyther by giving it Black Augurite. You can find Scyhter in the Coronet Highlands and Obsidian Fieldlands.

6) Hisuian Avalugg (Dual-type Pokemon: Rock/Ice)

With a base Attack of 127 and an equally impressive base Defense of 184, Hisuian Avalugg is definitely one of the more consistent Rock-type beasts in Pokemon Legends Arceus. In its original form, Avalugg is only an Ice-type Pokemon, and just like most Hisuian variants, this variation has a better type combination than the Kantonian version.

The Hisuian version of Avalugg, as a result of its dual Rock and Ice-type combination, has access to hard-hitting moves like Mountain Gale and Rock Slide, which can be useful on the battlefield against a variety of enemies.

In Pokemon Legends Arceus, you can encounter Hisuian Avalugg in Avalugg’s Legacy and in Alabaster Icelands.

5) Onix (Dual-type Pokemon: Rock/Ground)

Onix is a long snake-like creature made of solid rocks, and it is usually found underground. This beast has a very low Attack of 45, and as a result, you can't rely on it when it comes to dealing critical damage to your enemies on the battlefield. However, with a Defense of 160, it is one of the bulkiest monsters in the whole game and can absorb a lot of attacks that get thrown at it.

You can use Onix as a sponge, shielding the rest of your Pokemon from har-hitting enemy attacks. With a base Speed of 70, it also happens to be relatively faster than other Rock-types.

In Pokemon Legends Arceus, you can encounter Onix in the Crimson Mirelands and Coronet Highlands.

4) Bastiodon (Dual-type Pokemon: Rock/Steel)

If you are looking for a creature with a bulky build that can tank for the team while chipping away at the health of enemy monsters, Bastiodon is your best bet. It is significantly vulnerable against Fighting-type Pokemon, but thanks to its insanely high Defense of 168, it can usually absorb any attack that gets thrown at it and still have the stamina to dish out enough damage to frustrate your enemies.

With a moveset comprising Rock Slide, Ancient Power, and Double Edge, it is an important asset to have on the battlefield. In Pokemon Legends Arceus, you can encounter Bastiodon in Coronet Highlands and in Space-Time Distortions.

3) Hisuian Arcanine (Dual-type Pokemon: Rock/Fire)

Originally, Arcanine and its base form, Growlithe, used to be Fire-type beasts. But with the introduction of variations of these Pokemon depending on which region they originate from, the Hisuian form was also given an additional Rock typing.

Hisuian Arcanine is a dual-type creature with really impressive stats. It has a base Attack of 115 and has access to moves like Stone Edge, Flamethrower, Rock Slide, and Rock Tomb.

In Pokemon Legends Arceus, you can encounter Hisuian Growlithe in the Cobalt Coastlands and Windbreak Stand. Once you catch this beast, you can then evolve it into Hisuian Arcanine using a fire stone.

2) Rampardos

Unlike its other Rock-type beasts in Pokemon Legends Arceus, Rampardos is the epitome of a glass cannon in combat.

It has a groundbreaking Attack of 165, which means that it can hit enemies really hard. It also has the ability to learn moves like Stone Edge, Giga Impact, and Earth Power, which can be a massive boon on the battlefield. However, with a base Defense of 60, this beast has little to no bulk whatsoever. You can find this Pokemon in Coronet Highlands and also in Space-Time Distortions.

1) Rhyperior (Dual-type Pokemon: Rock/Ground)

Rhyperior has exceptional physical stats compared to other Rock-types in Pokemon Legends Arceus. With a base Defense of 130, its sheer bulk allows it to withstand enemy attacks while dishing out its own with remarkable ease. This is where Rhyperior shines, compensating for the defensive weakness of its counterpart, Rampardos.

In battle, Rhyperior is a formidable force that can strike fear into opponents. Using moves like Swords Dance, Rock Slide, and Giga Impact, Rhyperior can effectively wear down and overcome any threats it encounters on the battlefield. It has a base Speed of 40, which makes it one of the slowest beasts in combat. Despite this, it is still considered to be one of the best Rock-type beasts in the game.

In Pokemon Legends Arceus, you can catch this critter in the Sacred Plaza and also in Coronet Highlands.

