Pokemon GO Hisuian Avalugg guide (May 2023): Best counters, weaknesses, and more

May in Pokemon GO has been all about revisiting old Hisuan and Galarian forms of Pocket Monsters as well as introducing new creatures from Hisui. These creatures bring a host of powers and a wave of nostalgia for those who have played the main series games. One such creature that'll be up for grabs is Hisuian Avalugg.

Hisuian Avalugg made its Pokemon GO debut in 2022 during the Winter Holiday Part 2 event in a special Avalugg Raid Day. The creature will make a comeback during the 'A Valorous Hero' event.

This article will explore everything you need to successfully defeat Hisuian Avalugg and add it to your collection of Pocket Monsters in the game.

Everything to know about taking on Hisuian Avalugg as a Raid Boss in Pokemon GO's A Valorous Hero event

In Pokemon GO, Hisuian Avalugg will have a CP of 21854 as a raid boss. When you go to catch it, it will be available between 1892 and 1975 CP in the absence of weather boosts. If the weather is snowy or cloudy, you may find the creature at anything between 2356 and 2469 CP.

Being a 3-star raid boss, it will not be too difficult to beat. However, you should have at least one more person raiding with you to make sure you don't take an unlikely loss.

When preparing for a battle, the first detail you need to consider is what type the creature you will be battling. In the case of Hisuian Avalugg, this is an Ice/Rock-type Pokemon. This leaves the creature with as many as six type weaknesses, which are: Fighting, Steel, Ground, Rock, Grass, and Water-types. Of these options, Fighting and Steel types inflict 4x damage to it.

This leaves you with ample options as to how you want to approach this battle. Some of the best creatures you can take to the fight and their best moves are as follows:

Mega Blaziken: Counter + Focus Blast

Mega Aggron: Iron Tail + Heavy Slam

Mega Swampert: Mudshot + Hydro Cannon

Mega Sceptile: Fury Cutter + Frenzy Plant

You might also be wondering if you will be able to encounter a shiny variant of Hisuian Avalugg during this period. The answer is yes. Once Niantic releases a shiny creature into Pokemon GO, they don't generally have an event based around the creature with its shiny form absent.

The shiny form of the creature in Pokemon GO is interesting to look at, with its bright orange and brown coloring in addition to the ice-blue body parts. Overall Hisuian Avalugg might not be the strongest creature out there, but it is a good one to have in your collection, and following this guide will set you up for indubitable success.

