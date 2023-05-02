Can Alolan Geodude be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO's next Spotlight Hour event will take place on May 2, 2023, from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm local time. During this time, Alolan Geodude will see its spawn rate heavily increased, giving trainers a chance to catch it in large quantities. However, since Alolan Geodude is taking the spotlight, many players are likely wondering if it has a shiny variant that can be caught.

Fortunately, the answer is yes. Alolan Geodude received its shiny variant during Pokemon GO's Third Anniversary event in June 2019. Shiny Alolan Geodude has been available in the game ever since, albeit being pretty rare. However, the upcoming Spotlight Hour presents an excellent opportunity for trainers to find a shiny Alolan Geodude of their own.

How to catch shiny Alolan Geodude during its Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO

If Pokemon GO players want to maximize their chances of catching a shiny Alolan Geodude, they'll certainly want to take part in May 2's Spotlight Hour.

It may only be an hour long, but the number of Alolan Geodude spawns during that time should make finding a shiny form much easier than hunting it down during standard gameplay, where it doesn't spawn as often. Even better, a specific lure module can enhance these spawns even further if players have access to them.

Here's how to catch shiny Alolan Geodude:

Begin by stockpiling all the Magnetic Lure Modules and incense you can get your hands on. Since Alolan Geodude's Spotlight Hour isn't a long event, you'll want to maximize your time with as many spawns as possible. Activate an incense and head out to your nearest Pokestops. Attach a Magnetic Lure Module to one, as this item can increase the spawns of Alolan Geodude. Without straying far from the Pokestop, begin to roam around the area. This will allow your incense to increase the potential spawns due to your movement, and the lure module should also spawn Alolan Geodude in the accompanying area as well. Tap on every Alolan Geodude you find in the Pokemon GO map. You never know which one might trigger a shiny appearance. Hopefully, the increased spawn yield should allow you to find a shiny sooner rather than later.

Unfortunately, there's no real guarantee that a Pokemon GO player will manage to find a shiny Alolan Geodude using the method above. However, their chances should be vastly magnified compared to hunting for one outside of an event entirely centered around this Pocket Monster.

Shinies are rarely guaranteed to appear in this mobile title, so trainers will just have to maximize their potential spawns and hope for the best. Hopefully, players who remain diligent and stick to the process during the Spotlight Hour will find a shiny or two before the event expires.

Once Pokemon GO trainers find their shiny Alolan Geodude, it may not be a bad idea to collect some candy for it by continuing to catch the creature as much as possible. Not only will this allow players to power up their new shiny, but they can evolve it into Alolan Graveler and Golem, each with their own shiny form as well.

