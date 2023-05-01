Pokemon GO May 2023 Spotlight Hour schedule: Alolan Geodude, Ponyta, and more

With the new month dawning on Pokemon GO, trainers can look forward to a whole new set of pocket monsters to be featured in the upcoming Spotlight Hour events. For the duration of an hour on those specific days, these Pokemon will appear with a boosted spawn rate. With five exciting candidates for May 2023, this week's Spotlight Hour event will see Alolan Geodude in the limelight.

Spotlight Hour events are one of the two weekly events running in Pokemon GO, with the other being the Raid Hours. Every week, the former focuses on one Pokemon, usually with a rare catch rate, that appears with an increased spawn frequency. It also features an event bonus to entice trainers further to participate in the proceedings.

Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour May 2: Starting time, event bonuses, and more

Alolan Geodude is next (Image via Pokemon GO)

Alolan Geodude arrives next

This week's Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour will be held on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. It will span an hour, starting from 6 pm local time and continuing until 7 pm local time. As mentioned above, Alolan Geodude will appear with a boosted spawn rate for players to catch during the event.

Alolan Geodude is a regional form of the Rock Pokemon, Geodude. It boasts a dual-type combination of Rock and Electric instead of the normal Rock and Ground. Pokemon GO trainers are able to evolve Alolan Geodude into Alolan Graveler with 25 candy and then into Alolan Golem with 100 more candy.

The increased spawn rate of the upcoming Spotlight Hour event will help players quickly gather the required amount of candy. The occasion will also have a 2x Catch XP bonus for them to enjoy. Trainers should try and evolve the catch with the best stats and IVs to get their hands on a formidable Golem.

Will Shiny Alolan Geodude appear in the upcoming Spotlight Hour?

Players will be delighted to know that Shiny Alolan Geodude will be available during the event. Catching one will also allow them to get their hands on Shiny Alolan Graveler and Shiny Alolan Golem.

Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour schedule for May 2023

The Spotlight Hour schedule for May 2023 is as follows:

Alolan Geodude [shiny encounter will be available] - May 2 (2x Catch XP)

Ponyta [shiny encounter will be available] - May 9 (2x Catch Candy)

Bellsprout [shiny encounter will be available] - May 16 (2x Transfer Candy)

Skorupi [shiny encounter will be available] - May 23 (2x Evolution XP)

Houndour [shiny encounter will be available] - May 30 (2x Catch Stardust)

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



#RisingHeroes Get ready to show your team spirit this May, Trainers! Release the hero in you by completing raids and helping two of our team leaders with their work! Get ready to show your team spirit this May, Trainers! Release the hero in you by completing raids and helping two of our team leaders with their work!#RisingHeroes https://t.co/1sRXn79o8z

How to prepare for the upcoming Spotlight Hour

To prepare for the upcoming Spotlight Hour, trainers should stock up on in-game items like Poke Balls (to catch as many Pokemon as possible), Incense (to boost spawn rate temporarily), Lucky Eggs (to boost XP earned temporarily), and Star Pieces (to boost Stardust earned temporarily). They should also ensure that they have enough space in their Pokemon Storage Box.

