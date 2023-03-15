5 shiny variants Pokemon GO players are eagerly waiting for (March 2023)

While Pokemon GO has no shortage of shiny variants to capture, some still haven't made their way into the game. Out of the missing shiny creatures, there are more than a few that trainers have been waiting to obtain.

These shiny variants come from different generations of Pokemon, and some have been awaited longer than others. Depending on who is asked, different shinies have varying priorities between players in the community.

Be that as it may, it doesn't hurt to take a look at some of the most coveted shinies that trainers wish would come to Pokemon GO.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Five highly-desired shiny variants that trainers want to see in Pokemon GO

1) Zoroark

After a rocky release that didn't go as planned for Niantic, Zorua and its evolution, Zoroark, have become a part of Pokemon GO. While this beloved duo of werewolf-like Pokemon has plenty of fans, the absence of their purple-tinted shiny forms in the mobile game has been disappointing, to say the least.

Considering the implementation of Zorua and Zoroark didn't go so well for Niantic, they could at least make it up to the community by releasing their shiny variants. It might not please everybody, but it could let some fans forgive the mistake.

2) Excadrill

While Drilbur is cute on its own, its evolution, Excadrill, is one of the best Ground-type and Steel-type fighters in Pokemon GO, particularly in PvE situations like raids. Despite its high usage rate in the mobile title, Excadrill's shiny form still isn't available, and catching shiny Drilbur isn't possible either.

Given how popular Excadrill is, it doesn't make sense why the two creatures from the Unova region haven't received their shiny forms yet. It's possible that Niantic may be keeping shiny Drilbur and Excadrill in mind for future events to entice players to participate.

3) Greninja

Greninja's beloved dark shiny variant is still unavailable in March 2023 (Image via Niantic)

When it comes to starter Pokemon in the franchise, Greninja has one of the most popular shiny forms of all time. Despite this, shiny Greninja still can't be obtained in Pokemon GO, and the same can be said of its prior evolutions, Froakie and Frogadier.

Oddly enough, while Greninja and Delphox have no available shiny variants, their Grass-type counterpart Chesnaught does. Hopefully, this means that shiny Greninja will arrive sometime in 2023, as this black-clad ninja frog is simply too cool of a design to miss.

4) Tyrantrum

A shiny Tyrantrum in Pokemon Sword and Shield (Image via u/flbreglass/Reddit)

Tyrantrum is already a fairly tough Pokemon to acquire in Pokemon GO, as its evolution, Tyrunt, is hard to find and just as tricky to collect resources for and evolve. However, Tyrantrum is undoubtedly a great-looking Pocket Monster; who doesn't love a T-Rex with a mane? Its shiny form takes on a blue skin coloration, which makes for quite an impressive appearance.

Sadly, Niantic still hasn't introduced shiny Tyrunt/Tyrantrum in its mobile game as of March 2023. Perhaps a Fossil Pokemon-based event may need to be hosted for Tyrantrum to finally get its magnificent blue variant.

5) Guzzlord

Guzzlord is somehow just as creepy as a shiny (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Guzzlord hasn't been a part of Pokemon GO for long, as its debut only dates back to November 2022. However, among the Ultra Beasts, it has one of the most unique and appealing shiny variants. Its coloration is a stark contrast from its black and yellow form; it becomes white and orange instead.

All the while, Guzzlord still cuts a menacing image despite its color being incredibly bright compared to its standard form. Hopefully, by the time this creature returns to the raid rotation, it will do so with its shiny variant available.

Poll : 0 votes