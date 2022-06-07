How to catch Tyrunt in Pokemon GO

The latest content for Pokemon GO has been announced. Adventure Week 2022 has always brought some interesting Pokemon along with each iteration. They have been an excellent way for players to go out into the world and collect their favorite Rock-type Pokemon, but something new is coming.

Since its very beginning, Fossil Pokemon have been part of the franchise. Starting with Kabuto and Omanyte, deriving from the Dome and Helix Fossils, respectively, this tradition has continued inconsistently.

Like clockwork, it is time for the next pair of Fossil Pokemon to be added to the mobile game.

Tyrunt is one of two Fossil Pokemon hailing from the Kalos region. With the trickle of Pokemon from modern generations being added to Pokemon GO, it was only a matter of time before this fan-favorite dinosaur Pokemon would be added.

But how can users expect to find this Pokemon to add to their collection?

Finding and catching Tyrunt in Pokemon GO

Tyrunt as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Tyrunt and its evolution, Tyrantrum, are the only Rock and Dragon-type Pokemon in the franchise. With this being the case, this Pokemon is bound to make the competitive metagame for Pokemon GO's competitive Battle League much more enjoyable when the new Pokemon eventually arrive.

As the family of Pokemon is not yet revealed, nothing regarding their stats or movepool is set in stone. However, from Tyrantrum's stats in the main series, it can be estimated that its highest stat will be its attack, followed closely by its defense. A solid defensive attacker is always welcome in Ultra League.

In terms of how gamers can get their hands on this Pokemon, a few different methods have been revealed. Of course, they can find a wild Tyrunt out in the open.

It has been teased that each of the new Fossil Pokemon will appear at different times of the day. Knowing Tyrunt, it will most likely be found in daylight.

Players also have an uncommon chance of being hatched from eggs received during Pokemon GO's Adventure Week 2022. This means those looking to get their hands on a Tyrantrum with the best stats will have a much higher chance of doing so by collecting as many eggs as they possibly can during the event.

Finally, users can earn an encounter with Tyrunt by completing field research tasks. While the field research tasks exclusive to the event have yet to be announced, it has been confirmed that they will be able to encounter other Fossil Pokemon by completing these tasks as well.

For some final information on Tyrunt and Tyrantrum, the former can only evolve during the daytime, so this will likely carry over to the mobile game. Like every other Fossil Pokemon capable of evolving in Pokemon GO, it will most likely require the consumption of 50 Tyrunt candy in addition to the daytime restriction.

