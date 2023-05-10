10 most unique Pokemon evolutions of all time

With over 1,000 Pokemon in the series and counting, it's no secret that evolution is at the core of what makes the Pocket Monsters franchise so popular. New evolutions are revealed with each game release, and fans worldwide are always speculating about what they might look like. Evolution is so vital to the series' success that additional types of the mechanic were even introduced.

Although plenty of Pokemon evolutions look great, some are incredibly unique by comparison. Many have plenty of lore associated with them that inspired Game Freak's designs, while others simply look very much unlike other Pocket Monsters.

A definitive list of the most unique Pokemon evolutions may be impossible, but it doesn't hurt to take a look at some of the most intriguing designs in the franchise's history.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Silvally and other rare evolutions in Pokemon's history

1) Forretress

Forretress, the Bug/Steel-type evolution of Pineco, may be one of the strangest-looking evolutions in Generation II and even to this day. It is purportedly inspired by real-world bagworms, which are known to hide inside walnuts and other objects to avoid predators.

Obviously, Forretress sports plenty of firepower compared to a bagworm, thanks to the tube-like cannons being extended from its sturdy body. Nonetheless, a floating rotating cannon with eyes is surely one of the most unique entries in the franchise, to say the least.

2) Claydol

Resembling an ancient doll with plenty of eyes to keep it alert, Claydol is a strange little Pokemon that evolves from the species Baltoy. The Ground/Psychic-type creature is allegedly inspired by the Shakōki-dogū dolls of Ancient Japan's Jōmon period. These clay dolls, affectionately referred to as "spacemen," look more advanced than one might expect.

Claydol itself looks like a unique mix of ancient and futuristic designs, resulting in an overall intriguing appearance that only leads to more questions.

3) Probopass

A Pokemon's appearance can still be unique, even if it's abjectly hilarious to look at. Such is the case of Probopass, the evolution of Nosepass. This creature has a big metallic nose, quirky eyes, and an unforgettable puffy mustache.

Both Nosepass and Probopass are supposedly based on the great stone moai heads of Easter Island, with the latter resembling the ones that wear pukao hats. Probopass' design is also allegedly based on compasses since the smaller noses on the creature's body point to the other Cardinal Directions, while its primary nose points north.

4) Beheeyem

One good look at Beheeyem or its evolution Elgyem and one has to think, "This Pokemon may not even be from our world." From all indications, the creature is clearly inspired by otherworldly visitors from outer space.

Beheeyem appears to be inspired by the "grey men," the alleged forms of alien visitors that some people have purported to have seen. It also seems to have arms reminiscent of the creatures from the film The War of the Worlds, an adaptation of the H.G. Wells novel.

Beheeyem seems to have a body resembling a trenchcoat or double-breasted suit coat, with some fans speculating that the Pokemon may have also been partially inspired by the Roswell Incident. This alleged incident purports that the American government secured a crashed flying saucer and the extraterrestrial inside, leaving them sealed within Area 51 in New Mexico, away from the public eye.

5) Chandelure

Furniture-themed Pokemon typically aren't received well, but there's something so compelling about Chandelure's design. Sure, a Chandelier Pocket Monster sounds silly, but the fact that this evolution is a partial Ghost-type creature makes it less of a joke and more of a fun take on the idea of poltergeists inhabiting inanimate objects.

The fact that Chandelure has some serious stopping power is just an added bonus to a species that shouldn't work appearance-wise but does.

6) Silvally

Although its prior evolution Type: Null definitely has the more unique appearance, Silvally is still one of the most atypical-looking Pokemon in the franchise. The creature's lore basically confirms that it's something of a mishmash of different Pocket Monsters fused into one entity. This certainly has its own design philosophy behind it.

Specifically, Game Freak likely blended the idea of both Frankenstein's Monster (since Silvally has bolts in its head and Type: Null is even more reminiscent of the monster in Mary Shelly's novel) and a mythical chimera, a creature in Greek mythology said to be a combination of a lion, a goat, and a snake.

7) Dragapult

Many of the Dragon-type Pokemon in the game series certainly look the part, but Dragapult is a very odd hybrid compared to most of its counterparts. Thanks to its combined Ghost/Dragon typing, it resembles an ancient salamander-like creature with a spectral body due to its ghost-like properties. This is to say nothing of its head, which is reminiscent of an American B-2 Bomber aircraft, which it uses to fire Dreepy (its original unevolved form) at high velocity.

One wouldn't think a Pokemon that combined an aircraft, a reptile, and a ghost would work in most situations. Somehow, Game Freak stuck the landing with Dragapult.

8) Armarouge/Ceruledge

Arguably two of the most well-received Pokemon from the latest Scarlet and Violet games, Armarouge and Ceruledge both evolve from the species Charcadet. Since they both look so great and share a common prior evolution, it's hard to put one before the other.

Armarouge sports golden armor emblazoned with fiery accents, while Ceruledge possesses a slimmed-down body type, complete with a black, blue, pink, and purple color scheme and two large swords.

Anthropomorphic Pokemon are certainly nothing new in the series, but Ceruledge and Armarogue hardly look like Pocket Monsters at all. The two creatures deserve credit for their designs, to say the least.

9) Revavroom

Pokemon imitating items used by humans is nothing new. Players were introduced to Voltorb and Electrode in Generation I before seeing the likes of Rotom and more. However, Revavroom is the first Pocket Monster that takes on the form of a car and a Hot Rod.

While its initial appearance may not seem particularly awe-inspiring, the Revavroom used by Team Star in Scarlet and Violet is so well-developed that some fans couldn't even tell it wasn't a vehicle at first.

It always looks a little scared to have car parts built on top of it, but Revavroom has a Pokemon design that most trainers won't forget.

10) Gholdengo

Another Pokemon from Generation IX, Gholdengo evolves from Gimmighoul, another species with a very unique design compared to many of its counterparts.

However, Gholdengo ratchets up the gold-hoarding theme of Gimmighoul to its absolute maximum, resulting in a solid gold creature that looks like some kind of warped fusion of a palm tree and string cheese. The chest it used as a Gimmighoul has been placed on its handy belt. This Pokemon even surfs on a golden surfboard when out on the water.

The theories surrounding the inspiration for Gholdengo are incredibly varied, from believing it is a statuette (since it's the 1,000th species in the National Pokedex) to the thought that it may be based on the Spanish legend of El Dorado. Whatever the case, the visage of Gholdengo isn't easily forgotten.

