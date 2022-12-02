Fuecoco makes its first appearance in Pokemon Gen 9 anime

With Pokemon Journeys set to air its final episode on Friday, December 9, 2022, the Pokémon Company has decided to release a new anime preview for Generation 9 Pokémons. Fuecoco from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet made its first anime appearance in a special preview released just hours after episode 134 aired.

Fuecoco is one of the starter Pokémons from Generation 9 as it made its first public appearance on February 27, 2022, through a Pokémon Presents video presentation. Now, months later, the Pokémon has finally made its anime debut.

Pokemon special anime preview video sees Fuecoco make its anime debut

Fuecoco made its first anime appearance in Team Rocket's special expeditions as OLM Productions released a special preview video (PV) for the Generation 9 Pokémon.

Apparently, Fuecoco isn't the only one, as Sprigatito became the first Pokemon out of Generation 9 starter Pokémons to make their anime debut. The anime has been releasing teaser segments for all three Paldea starter Pokémons.

In the preview video, Fuecoco was found sitting calmly over a rock when Team Rocket managed to spot it during their expedition. After they looked over its details in a guidebook, they decided to catch it. However, Jessie mistakenly took out what seemed like an Oran Berry, which caused the wild Fuecoco to attack them. Thus, it launched them into the sky and managed to grab its snack.

What do we know about Fuecoco?

Fuecoco as seen in the special PV (Image via OLM)

Fuecoco is a Fire-type Pokemon from Generation 9 and is one of the starter Pokemons in the Paldea region, alongside Sprigatito and Quaxly, in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet game.

While Fuecoco is quite a laid-back Pokémon who wants to do things at its own pace, its love for food knows no bounds. It will sprint towards any food item that manages to enter the corner of its eye, as evident from the behavior seen in the above video.

Fuecoco as seen in the special PV (Image via OLM)

As for its abilities, it has scales that absorb heat and overflowing fire energy. Its scales are capable of absorbing external heat and converting it into fire energy. These scales tend to be always warm, however, at times, they can also grow very hot.

As for its overflowing fire energy, Fuecoco has two yellow stems that protrude from its head. These stems represent their overflowing power, which grows in size when Fuecoco gets excited. This could either be for a fight or something as simple as food.

As for its evolution, Fuecoco evolves to Crocalor at Level 16, while Crocalor evolves to Skeledirge at Level 36.

