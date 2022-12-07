Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: All Team Star rematch guide

With many trainers' journey through Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's main story ending, they may find themselves lost in what they can accomplish. Thankfully, the game has tons of post-game content in the form of rematch battles with the various essential trainer's players have come to know.

While eight Gym Leaders across Paldea can also be challenged, some players may be tempted to return to the many outposts of Team Star to face off against each of their leaders. Thankfully, players are more than welcome to do so. However, these trainers have much more powerful teams than they did when players first met them.

With the new spike in difficulty, many trainers may find themselves stuck with a confident leader. To avoid such an abrupt defeat, background knowledge of each Team Star Leader in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet can help players prepare for success.

Team Star Leader Rematches in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Everything to know

Giacomo

Giacomo as he appears in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first of the group is Giacomo, the Dark-type User. The first leader many players choose to take on in their playthrough. Many may not have had issues with Giacomo on their first visit to his base of operations. Thankfully, the DJ got a much-needed improvement to his team. However, they all still share the Dark typing.

Giacomo's new team is as follows:

Cacturne (Level 65) Grass/Dark

Honchkrow (Level 65) Flying/Dark

Mabosstiff (Level 65) Dark

Krookodile (Level 65) Ground/Dark

Kingambit (Level 66) Steel/Dark

The best action to take on this team is to abuse their weakness to Fighting-type attacks. While Honchkrow is a Flying-type, its only attack of that element is Hurricane, which has a 70% chance to hit. Fighting-type like Quaquaval and Hariyama make for valuable assets for this fight.

Mela

Mela as she appears in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mela is one of the more problematic members to deal with. This is thanks to her Torkoal's Drought ability which strengthens the power of Fire-type moves while weakening the power of Water-type moves. This could make this fight a little more challenging to prepare for, but there are still other weak points to take advantage of.

Mela's rematch team is as follows:

Torkoal (Level 65) Fire

Coalossal (Level 65) Rock/Fire

Houndoom (Level 65) Dark/Fire

Arcanine (Level 65) Fire

Armarouge (Level 66) Fire/Psychic

Using Ground-type Pokemon like Dugtrio and Donphan can rake in an easy victory. Creatures of this element can easily take out any Fire-type, with Coalossal being extra weak to these attacks as Rock-type Pokemon are also weak to Ground attacks.

Atticus

Atticus as he appears in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Poison-type User, Atticus, is the next stop. Having access to some of the best defensively typed Pokemon, many trainers may be intimidated to rechallenge him. Thankfully, this battle may prove to be easier than many anticipate.

Atticus' rematch team is as follows:

Skuntank (Level 65) Poison/Dark

Muk (Level 65) Poison

Revavroom (Level 65) Poison/Steel

Dragalge (Level 65) Poison/Dragon

Toxipex (Level 66) Poison/Water

Once again, a Ground-type Pokemon like Donphan or Dugtrio can easily sweep through this team. With the typing being Skuntank's only weakness and Revavroom taking bonus damage from the element, using a powerful creature with access to a move like Earthquake can make quick work of Atticus' party.

Ortega

Ortega as he appears in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Fairy-type specialist of Team Star, Ortega, can give some players quite the challenge if they come unprepared. With the Fairy typing being the newest addition to the franchise, it is understandable if some newer players are not entirely aware of its counters.

Ortega's rematch team is as follows:

Klefki (Level 65) Fairy/Steel

Wigglytuff (Level 65) Fairy/Normal

Azumarill (Level 65) Water/Fairy

Hatterene (Level 65) Fairy/Psychic

Dachsbund (Level 66) Fairy

The best counters players can bring to this fight are those of the Steel typing. Picks like Scizor, Revavroom, and Magnezone are some of the best counters with decent offensive stats that players can bring. They also resist most of the attacks Ortega's party has at their disposal.

Eri

Eri as she appears in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Finally, the last member of Team Star's elite ranks in Pokemon Scarlet, and Violet is Eri, the Fighting-type trainer. Since she is the strongest of all the leaders in the main story, many may also believe she is the strongest in rematches. However, this is not the case. Eri's Pokemon are on the same level as the other bosses with their rematch team.

Eri's rematch team is as follows:

Primeape (Level 65) Fighting

Toxicroak (Level 65) Fighting/Poison

Passimian (Level 65) Fighting

Lucario (Level 65) Fighting/Steel

Annihilape (Level 66) Ghost/Fighting

While Eri's team is within the level range of that of the other leaders, her team possesses the most coverage options, making her much more difficult to plan for. Nevertheless, using fast Flying-types like Staraptor and Talonflame will yield the highest chance of victory thanks to their speed and type advantages.

