Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to get Magnemite, Magneton, Magnezone, and Sandy Shocks

Fans of the Magnet critter and its evolved forms will be delighted to learn that they are available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Magnemite, Magneton, and Magnezone are ready to be encountered and caught in the new Generation 9 titles. Additionally, an Ancient form of Magneton will become available post-game.

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the Paldea Pokedex contains 400 entries, a mix of both old and fresh faces, that trainers will have to fill during their exploration of the new region. Players will come across new regional forms and the unique Paradox variants of popular Pocket Monsters.

This article guides readers on where they can catch Magnemite, Magneton, Magnezone, and Sandy Shocks in Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Magnemite and other Magnet creatures in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Introduced back in Generation I, Magnemite has a unique visual to it and its evolved forms build on to the established design. According to Bulbapedia, before Generation 2, the Pocket Monster was a pure Electric-type, but became a dual-type, Electric and Steel, after it.

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, players will find it in the East Province (Area Two and Three). The Pokedex information mentions that it can be found flying high in the sky on rainy days. Players will be able to evolve Magnemite into Magneton once they grind the former to level 30 by battling or using Rare Candy.

Magneton can be further evolved in Scarlet and Violet, although players will need a special item to do so this time around. Upon being exposed to a Thunder Stone, Magneton will evolve into Magnezone. Trainers can come across the special item in the wild or buy it from the Delibird Shop. The final form of Magnemite looks visually distinct from the previous two iterations.

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Game Freak has introduced the concept of Paradox Pokemon. These unique specimens are either Ancient or Future versions, depending on whether players are playing Scarlet or Violet, of popular Pocket Monsters. Trainers will only be able to come across them once they have completed the main story.

Sandy Shocks is an Ancient Paradox form of Magneton and boasts a dual-type of Electric and Ground. It is exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet. Provided players have finished the main story and stick around after the end credits, they will be able to find the critter in Area Zero outside Research Outpost No. 2.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have heralded Generation 9 in the mainline titles of the iconic global franchise. The developers have touted them as the first open-world RPGs and introduced fresh mechanics like Auto Battle. Yet, the games have received mixed reviews from critics and fans alike due to being affected by severe performance issues like framerate drops.

Nintendo recently announced that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet sold more than 10 million units cumulatively within the first three days of launching on November 18. The staggering numbers mean that they are the biggest Pokemon, Switch, Nintendo, and console-exclusive launch of all time.

