What is the best moveset for Gholdengo in Pokemon GO? (March 2023)

Thanks to Pokemon GO's new capability to connect with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, trainers can acquire Gimmighoul and its evolution Gholdengo. While Gimmighoul isn't really meant for battle, Gholdengo has some interesting applications in PvE and PvP combat.

Unfortunately, Gholdengo doesn't benefit from having some of its best moves, like Make It Rain, in Pokemon GO. However, with the moves that are available to it, the creature can still serve capably in battles, even if it is underserved by its learnable attacks at the end of the day.

Whatever the case, trainers willing to invest in Gholdengo may be surprised by what it can accomplish.

However, to help the Pocket Monster on its path to success in Pokemon GO, players will want to provide it with a quality moveset.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Gholdengo's top movesets in Pokemon GO PvE and PvP as of March 2023

Gholdengo has already been seen in plenty of Pokemon GO advertising for the Rising Heroes season (Image via Niantic)

Depending on what Pokemon GO arena Gholdengo steps into, it may need a different moveset to match. This is largely due to the differences between PvP and PVE combat and how opponents are chosen.

PvE activities, like raids and Team GO Rocket battles, are much easier to predict when it comes to countering an opponent. However, PvP is much more chaotic, and players won't know what they're up against until after the battle has already begun.

Fortunately, as a Steel/Ghost-type, Gholdengo's learnable moves are quite an interesting collection. In addition to having a solid Ghost-type moveset, it can also learn Fairy-type moves like Dazzling Gleam and Fighting-type attacks like Focus Blast. These two moves, in particular, can give the creature a leg up when taking on the diverse elemental types of opponents in PvP.

Here are the recommended movesets for Gholdengo in Pokemon GO:

PvE - Hex and Shadow Ball

- Hex and Shadow Ball PvP - Hex, Shadow Ball, and Focus Blast. Alternatively, use Hex, Shadow Ball, and Dazzling Gleam.

Without the Steel-type moves that make it shine in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, it's wise to gear Gholdengo's main moveset in Pokemon GO toward its Ghost-type attacks. These moves will receive a boost for their damage since Gholdengo is partially Ghost-type and will, therefore, benefit from the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB).

Using these two Ghost-type moves serve Gholdengo well in PvE when its trainer knows what it's up against. This gives the golden Pokemon the ability to counter Ghost and Psychic-type opponents effectively.

Meanwhile, taking on the PvP meta with Gholdengo will require more versatility. While this golden Pocket Monster doesn't have the best versatility, adding either Focus Blast or Dazzling Gleam, depending on the opponents that appear frequently, should help substantially.

Hex isn't admittedly the best move to charge up Gholdengo's Charged Moves, but it will have to get the job done. At the very least, Focus Blast can cause problems for Steel-type opponents in the PvP meta, while Dazzling Gleam should be quite effective against Dragon-type foes, among others.

For the ideal use of Gholdengo's movesets, it's wise to ensure that a player has captured a Gimmighoul with the highest IV stats possible so that it unleashes its maximum firepower when it evolves.

