What is the best moveset for Tapu Koko in Pokemon GO? (January 2023)

Tapu Koko is a legendary Electric and Fairy-type entity in Pokemon GO. Considered a top-tier pick for many trainers due to its unique dual typing and powerful moveset, this creature can easily hold its own against some of the most powerful types in the game. The Pocket Monster has a maximum CP of 3,582 and a powerful attacking stat.

The fighter was originally found in the Alola region (Gen 7) and is boosted by rain and cloudy weather. Due to its unique dual typing of Electric and Fairy-type, Tapu Koko is extremely versatile. Only weak to Ground and Poison Pokemon, trainers mostly have the upper hand while using this fighter. The creature also has a set of powerful moves in Pokemon GO, and below is everything you need to know.



Tapu Koko presents one of the most powerful movesets in Pokemon GO as of January 2023

When it comes to Tapu Koko's Fast Moves, there are several options to consider. Volt Switch is a good one. As an Electric-type fast attack, it deals 14 damage and generates 21 energy in Pokemon GO.

The move has a 1.6s cooldown and is boosted by rainy weather, making it a great option for dealing increased damage to Flying and Water-type Pokemon. Additionally, it has STAB potential, which means it deals extra damage when used by a creature of the same type, which in this case would be Electric.

Another great Fast Move option for Tapu Koko is Quick Attack. This Normal-type move deals eight damage and generates 10 energy in Pokemon GO. It has a short cooldown period of 0.8 seconds, and its performance is boosted during partly cloudy weather. This move is useful for trainers who want to deal extra damage to the opponent while also generating energy for Charged Moves.

Speaking of, Brave Bird is a Flying-type Charge Move that deals 130 damage and requires 100 energy. It takes two seconds to cool down and shows more efficiency during windy weather. It can also inflict extra damage to Bug, Fighting, and Grass-type Pocket Monsters. This makes it a good choice for Tapu Koko.

Another powerful Charged Move option for Tapu Koko is Thunder. This Electric-type attack deals 100 damage and requires 100 energy. It has a 2.4-second cooldown and is more effective during Rainy weather. The move inflicts extra damage to Flying and Water-type Pokemon and can also deal STAB damage.

Thunderbolt is also a great Electric-type Charge Move that deals 80 damage and requires 50 energy to be used in Pokemon GO. With a cooldown of 2.5 seconds, the attack's performance gets boosted during rainy weather. It also deals extra damage to Flying and Water-type Pokemon and can inflict STAB damage. Thunderbolt is effective for trainers who want to deal significant damage while saving energy.

Lastly, the Charge Move Dazzling Gleam deals 100 damage and requires 50 energy to be used in Pokemon GO. It has a 3.5-second cooldown and is more effective during Cloudy weather. The Fairy-type move inflicts extra damage to Dark, Dragon, and Fighting types and can also inflict STAB damage.

Tapu Koko's best moveset in Pokemon GO is a combination of the Fast Move Volt Switch and Charge Move Dazzling Gleam that deals a solid 14.12 DPS. These options can inflict STAB damage, significantly boosting the attacks' power.

