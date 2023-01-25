Pokemon GO (January 25): How to best prepare for Tapu Koko Raid Hour?

With today marking the Tapu Koko Raid Hour event in Pokemon GO, players everywhere may be wondering how they can use their time effectively to take advantage of everything these raids have to offer. Of course, like every Raid Boss in the mobile game, planning is required in order to be successful.

Since Tapu Koko is a Legendary Pokemon, it's going to be much harder to take it down compared to the Three or One-Star Raid Battles that players may have familiarized themselves with at this point. With the event encouraging players to attempt multiple raids, things can get a bit complicated.

So what should players know going into one of Pokemon GO's most anticipated occurrences?

Though it may appear to be nothing more than a gautlet of Raid Battles, being efficient with how one spends their hour is the difference between finding a Shiny Tapu Koko and just collecting a bunch of regular ones.

Tapu Koko Raid Hour: Preparing for Pokemon GO's latest event

Many players are participating in the Tapu Koko Raid Hour in Pokemon GO with hopes of catching its shiny variant (Image via The Pokemon Company)

What some may be thinking is why would players go through the stress of taking on more than one Tapu Koko raid? While many may be attempting to catch one with close to perfect IVs to use in Pokemon GO's competitive Battle League, many may be more focused on trying to catch one of these creatures sporting its rare shiny colors.

The Crackling Voltage event has gifted Tapu Koko its rare variant that trainers have been waiting for. With the Legendary Pokemon being the spotlight target of the upcoming Raid Hour, this is the perfect time for trainers to grind out as many raids as they can in hopes of finding one in such a variety.

Of course, in order to challenge a Raid Battle in Pokemon GO, players will need raid passes, which can be bought at the in-game shop for around $1 each or 100 Pokecoins. Players can also get one for free by spinning the photo disk at any raid location. However, this can only be done once per day.

Once players have the setup to purchase as many raid passes that they would find necessary, they should then look to having a lot of potions and revives on hand. Challenging multiple Legendary Pokemon in battles will surely wither down any player's Pokemon.

Thankfully, medicines can be found through spinning Pokestops or it can also be purchased through the in-game shop at the cost of Pokecoins.

Now that trainers have all the raid passes and medicine that they would need, the last two necessities are a powerful team of Pokemon and friends to raid with. Since Tapu Koko is an Electric and Fairy-type Pokemon, players will get the most use out of creatures with powerful Ground typings like Groudon, Mamoswine, and Excadrill.

As for trainers looking for a group to raid with, finding other trainers to add to one's friends list in Pokemon GO is easier now more than ever thanks to social media.

There are tons of online forums and posts where players are looking for other people to grind out the Raid Hour with. With a bit of luck, trainers should have no problem finding the right group for them.

Poll : 0 votes