5 best Water-Type Pokemon in Pokemon GO, ranked

One of the most notable traits in both Pokemon GO and the entirety of the franchise is the vast amount of differences there are between Pokemon. Each species has its different features and quirks that set them apart from one another. The most prevalent trait is the difference in elemental typings.

All 905 different species in the franchise possess either a type or a combination of two types. These types play a huge role in determining the matchups in battles in terms of what combatants have the advantage over one another.

With 18 total types in the main franchise, these matchups get interesting.

One of the types notorious for its high usage in Pokemon GO is Water. These types of Pokemon are often seen as some of the franchise's tankiest.

However, players looking to build competitive teams may want to know which Water-types are the best of the best in the game.

Pokemon GO's most potent Water-Types that will be good additions to user's team

Milotic is one of the best Water-types in the main series (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Balance is vital when constructing a powerful team for Pokemon GO's competitive Battle League. When it comes to not only typing but stats as well, having a balance in team structure is the key to victory.

In a battle system like Niantic's mobile game, Pokemon are guaranteed to take damage, so bulk is required.

5) Kyogre

Kyogre as it appears in promotional imagery for Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

At the number five spot on the list is the only Legendary Pokemon to make the cut, the one from the Hoenn region, Kyogre. While it may surprise users that such a powerful Pokemon is only number five, this is due to it lacking any unique variants like a Shadow or Mega Evolution.

Kyogre also lacks access to the charged attack, Hydro Cannon. However, with its optimal moveset of Waterfall and Surf, this creature can put out a solid damage per second of around 15.5 HP per second.

Kyogre is sure to get a lot better if Niantic decides to add its Primal form to the game.

4) Shadow Swampert

Swampert as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Next is the shadow variant of the final evolution of the fan-favorite Mudkip, Swampert. Gamers have been aware of its power for the longest time and have had a chance to get their hands on a shiny one after the recent Community Day Classic event.

What sets this Pokemon apart from others, as well as just barely pushing it ahead of Kyogre, is its access to the move Hydro Cannon. This is a move all fully evolved Water-type starters can learn in the main series and has slowly been implemented for recent additions to Pokemon GO as the game progresses.

With a moveset of Hydro Cannon and Water Gun, Shadow Swampert can dish out a damage per second of 16.5.

3) Shadow Feraligatr

Feraligatr as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Sitting at the number 3 spot is the shadow variant of the Water-type starter from the Johto region, Feraligatr. While Swampert is primarily focused on bulk, Feraligatr is more damage-oriented in Pokemon GO.

This leads to Feraligatr dealing more damage than Swampert, but the two are practically interchangeable.

Again, Feraligatr is carried this high thanks to its access to Hydro Cannon. With a moveset of Water Gun and Hydro Cannon, Shadow Feraligatr just barely dishes out more damage than Shadow Swampert with a DPS of 16.95 HP.

2) Mega Gyarados

Mega Gyarados as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

At number 2 is Mega Gyarados. While Mega Evolutions cannot be used in the Battle League, they are still worth mentioning, thanks to their sheer power.

Rather than keeping the Water and Flying typing the Pokemon is known for, Mega Gyarados swaps out its Flying typing for a Dark one. With a moveset of Waterfall and Hydro Pump, it dishes out a solid DPS value of 20.46 HP.

1) Mega Blastoise

Mega Blastoise as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Unsurprisingly for many, Mega Blastoise remains the best Water-type Pokemon players can find in Pokemon GO. Following the recent Mega Evolution event, many have newfound access to this Pokemon, so users are encouraged to use it in any Raid or Gym Battle.

What makes this Pokemon the best is its access to Hydro Cannon and the boosted attack stat provided by Mega Evolving. With a moveset of Hydro Cannon and Water Gun, Mega Blastoise wields a total DPS value of 22.9 HP.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

