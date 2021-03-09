Top 5 Normal-type moves in Pokemon

Out of all the types of moves in the Pokemon franchise, Normal-type moves are the most abundant.

The vast majority of Pokemon can learn at least one Normal-type move. Even Magikarp's infamous Splash is Normal-type. With a type that is relevant to nearly every single Pokemon in the franchise, the most important moves will be as wide-ranging and variable as the Pokemon that can learn them.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

What are the best Normal-type moves in Pokemon?

#5 - False Swipe

False Swipe (Image via purplekecleon)

False Swipe is a 40 base power, 100% accurate move. It has virtually no use in competitive play, and even a casual player is unlikely to use it during any important fight in regular play. So if that is the case, then why is this move on this list?

False Swipe is on this list because it is the only move in the franchise that absolutely cannot KO a Pokemon. No matter what, False Swipe always leaves the opponent on 1 HP.

If players are having trouble catching a Pokemon, this move is the way to go. False Swipe is a must-have for any player attempting to complete their Pokedex.

#4 - Protect

Protect (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The ability to nullify the effects of any move for an entire turn is useful. To be able to do it at every other turn using Protect is powerful. This move can even be used multiple times in succession if the player is lucky.

For any strategy where stalling is the goal, Protect or one of its equivalents should be the go-to move.

#3 - Explosion

Explosion (Image via Porforever on DeviantArt)

Explosion possesses the highest base power of any move in the entire franchise, with an unbelievable 250 power. The damage also scales with the user's attack stat, making the few physical Pokemon that can learn this move living time bombs.

Should a player decide to raise a Silvally or a Lickilicky, the only two Normal-type Pokemon that can learn Explosion, then Explosion will receive STAB (Same Type Attack Bonus), bringing its base power all the way up to 375. This kind of power alone is enough of a reason for Explosion to be on the wall of fame.

Explosion may KO the player's own Pokemon. However, as long as it's used well, it's the single most effective method of dealing with your opponent's biggest threat (Unless it's a Ghost-type or physical wall that resists Normal-type moves).

#2 - Double-Team

Double-Team (Image via Pokemonsketchartist on DeviantArt)

This move is very simple. All it does is raise your evasion by 1 stage. Double-Team is also notorious for being banned in most instances of competitive play. The only reason why Double-Team is on this list over Minimize is that Double-Team is much more notorious for being awful to deal with.

Evasion is likely the most divisive stat in all of Pokemon simply because there's very little that can be done about it. There are moves that can negate opponent stat changes or force them to switch out, but these are few and far between and aren't typically used in the first place.

There are also moves that are guaranteed to hit, no matter the circumstances. However, these moves are usually weak, making a tank with Double-Team a true menace.

So, if casual players ever see an Umbreon with Double-Team and Moonlight, they should know that the fight is already over.

#1 - Swords Dance

Swords Dance (Image via Pokemonsketchartist on DeviantArt)

Out of all of the Normal-type moves in existence, Swords Dance is likely the most used (besides Tackle). And of course, this is for a good reason. Swords Dance's effect, like Double-Team, is exceedingly simple. It raises the user's attack by two stages.

However, this singular effect is enough to turn Pokemon that were already deadly powerhouses into complete demons that can wipe out an entire team by themselves.

In addition, Swords Dance isn't banned in competitive play like Double-Team is, so it's useful in more scenarios.