Can you evolve Scyther into Kleavor in Pokemon GO?

With Kleavor's imminent arrival in Pokemon GO with the upcoming Raid Day, a common question that can arise among players is whether Scyther's evolution possibilities will be updated with the arrival of the Axe Pokemon. This is a valid query because, as fans of the mainline series very well know, Kleavor is one of the final forms of Scyther that players can get in the Hisui region, with the other being Scyther.

According to Bulbapedia, the Hisui region is what the Sinnoh region was known as before Generation IV. It provided the setting to last year's successful title, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, that concluded Generation VIII mainline series. Kleavor made its debut in the franchise with this game.

The title also contained a special Kleavor that acts as one of the frenzied Noble Pokemon in the Obsidian Fieldlands. The Noble Pokemon are a group of pocket monsters who are considered to be blessed by Arceus. In Pokemon Legends Arceus, trainers could get their hands on Kleavor by using a Black Augurite on Scyther.

Apart from as a Request reward in Jubilife Village, Black Augurite can sometimes be found on Gravelers. Trainers are advised to keep a look out for them if they are trying to evolve Scyther in the Generation VIII title.

Pokemon GO does not currently allow Scyther's evolution into Kleavor

For now, players will sadly not get the option to evolve Scyther into Kleavor by the above-mentioned process. The official blog post marking the Axe Pokemon's arrival in the popular AR title states:

"Raids are currently the only way to obtain Kleavor. Scyther is currently unable to evolve into Kleavor in Pokemon GO.

One will have to wait and see if Niantic chooses to add the mechanic through some later event. Given that the game does not currently have the Black Augurite evolution item, it will also be interesting to see whether developers will keep the requirement or tweak it if the evolution is added in the future.

When will Kleavor arrive in Pokemon GO? Raid Day schedule, event bonuses, and more

Niantic is holding a special Raid Day on Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 11 am local time to 2 pm local time, to mark the arrival of Kleavor in Pokemon GO. The occasion will also see the debut of Shiny Kleavor, with lucky trainers running the chance of encountering it. Kleavor will be available in three-star raids for the course of the event.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



You can take on Kleavor in three-star raids on May 6 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. local time!



pokemongolive.com/post/kleavor-r…



#RisingHeroes Good news from across space and time—a special Raid Day is coming to celebrate Kleavor’s Pokémon GO debut!You can take on Kleavor in three-star raids on May 6 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. local time! Good news from across space and time—a special Raid Day is coming to celebrate Kleavor’s Pokémon GO debut!You can take on Kleavor in three-star raids on May 6 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. local time!pokemongolive.com/post/kleavor-r… #RisingHeroes https://t.co/ywtLj0HB3F

According to the official announcement, the event bonuses include the following:

Kleavor is set to spawn with an increased frequency in raids

Trainers will enjoy a greater probability of coming across Shiny Kleavor

Trainers can receive up to five extra Raid Passes from Gym Photo Discs during the course of the event and two hours after that

The contentious Remote Raid Pass limit will be increased to 10 for the day, starting at 12 am local time and ending at 11.59 pm local time

For those wondering how to defeat Kleavor in three-star raids in Pokemon GO, we have got you covered. Check out our guide to learn the best possible counters to defeat the Axe Pokemon on its debut.

Once you have caught the Axe Pokemon, you will also need to have the best moveset on Kleavor to utilize the beast properly in PvE and PvP. We have jotted down the most fruitful abilities for now and will update it accordingly in the future if need be.

Poll : 0 votes