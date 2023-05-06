Pokemon GO Kleavor guide (May 2023): Best counters, weaknesses, and more

On May 6, 2023, Pokemon GO will ring in the debut of Kleavor. The menacing Pocket Monster will appear in three-star raids from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm local time. With this new creature being exclusive to limited-time raids at the moment, players across the globe will not want to miss out on challenging it for a chance to add it to their collection.

Kleavor was one of the first new Hisuian Pocket Monsters teased leading up to the release of the recent side game Pokemon Legends: Arceus. A lot of players have a soft spot for creatures native to the ancient Hisui region.

With so many players eager to take on Kleavor when it arrives in Pokemon GO, there will be many trainers who may feel overwhelmed when it comes to where they should start.

Since Kleavor is a new creature, those who primarily play the mobile spin-off may not know how to counter the threatening Pocket Monster.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Everything to know about taking on Kleavor as a Raid Boss in Pokemon GO

Kleavor as it appears in Pokemon Legends: Arceus (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing every player needs to know about any Raid Boss in Pokemon GO before they build a strategy to take it down is its elemental typing. In the case of Kleavor, it is a Bug and Rock-type creature. This same elemental typing is shared by defensive bastions Crustle and Shuckle. This combination leaves Kleavor vulnerable to Water, Steel, and other Rock-type attacks.

In terms of potential stat spread in Pokemon GO, Kleavor is expected to be offensively oriented. Its highest stat in the main series is its attack, and this will remain consistent for the mobile game. The Pocket Monster's attack will likely be followed by its defense and then its stamina. With this being the case, players should take defensive creatures for this Raid Battle.

Water-type picks with potent charged attacks are the key to victory. Thankfully, there are a lot of great choices in this category. Shadow Swampert and Mega Blastiose are two of the best options, thanks to their access to Hydro Cannon, high attack stats, and type advantage. Shadow Swampert also has the added benefit of potent Ground-type attacks.

As mentioned earlier, Kleavor will appear in three-star raids in Pokemon GO. This is a great sign for experienced raiders and trainers who have creatures with perfect stats. This is because these raids can be completed without the need for other players.

As an added bonus, dedicated or lucky trainers who participate in the Kleavor Raid Day will have a chance to find Kleavor's rare shiny form. This is one of the few instances where Niantic releases a new creature along with its shiny form, so players will not want to miss out on this occasion.

