5 strongest Flying Pokemon of all time, ranked

Flying-type Pokemon are some of the most diverse in the franchise. Since Flying-types come in so many shapes and sizes, some exhibit incredible powers that demand awe and respect.

Certain Flying-typed in the franchise are known for their remarkable power. This immense strength is proven through game lore and Pokedex entries, which further cement their status in the wider world of the series.

New games in the Pokemon franchise are constantly changing the dynamics of which species are the strongest. However, now is a good time to look at the most powerful Flying-types in the series before the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet on November 18, 2022.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Ranking Forces of Nature and 4 other strong Flying-type Pokemon according to game lore and Pokedex entries

5) Celesteela

Celesteela in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Celesteela is known as the Launch Pokemon and is one of the Ultra Beasts that emerged in the Alola region. Its body is reminiscent of a massive space shuttle, and it packs the ability to fly as quickly as one.

Celesteela also has one of the largest and heaviest bodies in the entire franchise, and its ability to fire jetstreams from its booster-like legs can cause massive wildfires.

Due to the huge threat it presents to the Alola region, Guardian Deities rose to battle Celesteela and protect the islands from the massive harm it could cause to the local ecosystem.

4) The Forces of Nature

The Forces of Nature in Legends: Arceus (Image via Game Freak)

While each member of the Forces of Nature is incredibly powerful, their different elemental backgrounds place them on even footing. This group of Djinn-like species includes Thundurus, Tornadus, Landorus, and Enamorus.

Their moniker, Forces of Nature, is not given lightly, as they are capable of changing the very landscape around them. They can even influence human behavior when they descend from the skies that they frequent as Flying-types.

While most members of the group are known to bring restoration to the land, they are more than capable of destroying the environment as easily as they can nourish it.

3) Lugia

Lugia's dominance over air and sea is well-documented in Pokemon lore (Image via Game Freak)

Originally debuting in the Generation II games, Lugia is an immensely powerful beast that rests under the tides. Even the slightest movement of its mighty wings can cause winds powerful enough to destroy homes. This is part of the reason it prefers to stay secluded in locations like the Whirl Islands in Johto.

Lugia is known to be the guardian of the seas and can sometimes be seen on stormy nights, according to the Pokedex. Humans should avoid angering it at all costs, as a few wingbeats from this powerful Legendary species can cause a huge storm that lasts for 40 days and nights.

2) Yveltal

Yveltal takes flight in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

While its counterpart, Xerneas, is known to be the bringer of eternal life, Yveltal is the direct opposite.

This Kalos-region Legendary Pokemon slumbers for most of its life. However, when it emerges, it causes wanton destruction in its wake, and it can even drain the life from the living creatures in the vicinity around it.

When Yveltal reaches the end of its life cycle, it becomes one of the most dangerous species ever known. It drains the life of every living thing that it can before encasing itself in a cocoon to slumber once more.

With such immense power contained in a single Pokemon, it's not surprising that Yveltal is feared throughout the Kalos region and in the franchise at large.

1) Rayquaza

Official art for Rayquaza in its Mega-Evolved form (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One of the super-ancient trio of creatures from Hoenn-region legends, Rayquaza is the master of the sky and the very air itself. It has lived for hundreds of millions of years within the ozone layer, never descending unless absolutely necessary.

One such incident involved the other two super-ancient species, Groudon and Kyogre, who awakened and battled to cover the planet with either land or sea, respectively.

The planet would likely have been torn apart by the conflict had Rayquaza not emerged from the skies and put a stop to the fight.

Feeding on water particles and meteoroids in the ozone layer, Rayquaza is one of the rarest sightings in the franchise. Its diet of meteoroids also gives it the capability to Mega Evolve, magnifying its already immeasurable power even further.

