5 heaviest Pokemon of all time (2022)

Pokemon come in many shapes and sizes, and some are simply packed much more densely than others. Some are so heavy that the Pokedex has a difficult time even measuring their weight.

Ranking the heaviest Pokemon in the series can be tricky as some share the same weight. However, trainers looking for the largest Pocket Monsters to use as of August 2022 can check out the list below.

Note: This list is subject to change as newer generations are released with future franchise titles.

Ranking the heaviest Pokemon as of August 2022

5) Mudsdale

Mudsdale in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A Ground-type from the Alola region of Generation VII, Mudsdale evolves from Mudbray and is known as the Draft Horse Pokemon. Weighing in at a massive 920kg/2028.3lbs, this creature lives up to its title as a draft horse.

It features an incredibly powerful body and an even more stoic personality, being famously difficult to upset. It may not be as quick as Rapidash, but it's capable of carrying loads as heavy as ten tons over huge distances and multiple days.

This makes Mudsdale an excellent fit for the Alola region as it's fully capable of traversing the mountainous terrain of many of the islands.

4) Mega Metagross

Mega Metagross' official art (Image via Game Freak)

The Steel/Psychic-type Metagross was already a heavy species made of resilient metal, but its Mega Evolution is even denser. Weighing in at 942.9kg/2078.8lbs, Mega Metagross is heavy enough to make the ground quake as it approaches.

Fortunately, this particular Mega Evolution is capable of suspending itself in the air. Interestingly enough, this version of Metagross is achieved by combining itself, a Metang, and two Beldum together, making it a combination of multiple species.

This Steel/Psychic behemoth is surely a force to be reckoned with no matter what it is comprised of.

3) Eternatus

Eternatus in Pokemon Sword and Shield (Image via Game Freak)

One of the most powerful Legendaries in the Galar region, Eternatus is the source of the Gigantamax and Dynamax phenomena in the region, causing other species to grow to massive sizes.

Weighing in at 950kg/2094.4lbs, the massive Poison/Dragon-type is a deadly foe. This particular creature arrived on the plant over 20,000 years ago, encased inside a meteor. It is also the master of harnessing Dynamax energy.

This makes it the only species capable of using immensely powerful attacks such as Dynamax Cannon and Eternabeam, which no target wants to get hit by.

2) Primal Groudon

Primal Groudon battling Primal Kyogre (Image via Game Freak)

While Groudon in its standard form weighs the same as Eternatus, its Primal form that was introduced in Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire weighs in at 999.7kg/2204lbs.

This makes The Continent Pokemon even more massive than it was before. Groudon's power speaks for itself. This beast is capable of causing a drought so immense that the seas could dry up for good.

The only thing counterbalancing it is Kyogre, which is capable of achieving its own Primal form and causing the seas to rise in massive torrents and overtake the land. The two are natural opponents and battle under the sky's domain, dominated by Rayquaza.

1) Cosmoem and Celesteela

Cosmoem in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The top spot for the heaviest Pocket Monsters in the franchise is a two-way tie between the Alola region's Cosmoem and the Ultra Beast Celesteela. Both species originate from beyond the stars and possess different behaviors and appearances.

Cosmoem is the first evolution of Cosmog before it becomes Solgaleo or Lunala. Celesteela is a massive rocket-like creature also known by its Ultra Beast identification UB-04 Blaster.

Both species weigh 999.9kg/2204.4lbs, according to the Pokedex, making them the heaviest Pocket Monsters to be recorded by the device.

Cosmoem's weight likely comes from the fact that it is a condensed star-like creature that absorbs starlight as well as dust from the planet's atmosphere.

Conversely, Celesteela is a bio-mechanical creature resembling a space shuttle, being as hard and as heavy as pure metal while still being capable of absorbing nutrients from the soil.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Danyal Arabi