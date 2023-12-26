10 best Dog Pokemon of all time, ranked

The Pokemon franchise continuously debuts creatures with a new generation, including those resembling frogs, cats, or dogs. While some canine-like critters appear adorable, others seem aggressive and intimidating. Each has a distinct design, so judging them is subjective. Hence, we've compiled a list by considering the shade, resemblance, and appearance as a basis for their rankings.

Here are the 10 best Dog Pokemon the franchise has given players to collect and train. We've also included wolves and foxes, as they fall under the category of Canidae families.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Ranking Zorua, Rockruff, Growlithe, and 7 other Dog Pokemon

10) Lillipup

Lillipup (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The franchise has designed various Dog Pokemon; while some appear aggressive, others look appealing. Lillipup looks adorable, and the best parts of its design are the cream fur covering its face and innocent eyes, making it one of the most adorable puppies in the entire series.

This Gen 5 creature came into existence when the Black and White title series was released in 2010. Since then, fans have adored it due to its attractive qualities, evolution, and battle power.

Lillipup has brown fur with a small blue cape-like fur on its back, a short tail, a red nose, two black eyes, a small mouth, and two big ears.

9) Poochyena

Poochyena (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire game debuted various Gen 3 critters, and Poochyena is one of them. The name comprises two parts: pooch, a synonym for a dog, and hyena. Some fans also believe it shares similarities with a fox.

This Dark-type Pocket Monster has snow-white body fur. While most of its body is white, its hands, legs, underside, face, and neck are black. Moreover, it has two teeth that stick out of its mouth, flexing a serious look.

8) Houndour

Houndour (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Gold and Silver introduced many Gen 2 unique-looking mons, including Houndour. Its design is inspired by multiple living and mythical creatures, possibly inspired by the legends of hellhounds. It presumably looks similar to black dogs like Newfoundlands and Rottweiler, which is why Houndour has a frightening demeanor.

Fans also believe the franchise might have drawn inspiration to design it from Cerberus, a demonic dog with three heads. Some similarities are its body color, bones sprouting on its back and head, and fangs.

7) Dachsbun

Dachsbun (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Dachsbun is a Fairy-type Pocket Monster that debuted with the release of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. What makes it unique among other Gen 9 creatures is its appearance. Its design seems heavily inspired by baked foods, and its body shape resembles a dachshund.

Dachsbun's color scheme includes a black nose and eyes, dark and light brown body fur, and the fur on the neck, underside, and tail sports a cream hue. Its tail is like a bun, its back is covered with cupcakes, and its collar resembles a doughnut.

Not only does the Dog Pokemon sport a distinct figure, but it also has abilities known as Well-Baked Body and Aroma Veil.

6) Fennekin

Fennekin (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Fennekin is another fox-inspired creature covered on this list, which is from the Kalos region. It is one of the starters from Pokemon X and Y and is arguably the best pick to start the game. Many players like the creature for its cute base form. However, when it evolves into a Delphox, it loses that charm due to its demon/witch-like appearance.

Its head and tail are larger than its body. The hair that grows out of its ear, the tip of its tail, and the eyes are red. The lower part of its face is white, and its nose is black. This shade composition contrasts well with its yellow/golden body.

5) Zorua

Zorua (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Pokemon Black and White titles debuted Zorua; since then, it has been a valuable addition. This illusionist fox creature is known to trick people with its transformation capability.

Its original form has dark violet fur, blue eyes, and dark blue scarf-like fur around its neck. In addition to the color, the tip of its hair, limbs, and eyelids are red.

It is believed that the franchise borrowed huge inspiration from Kitsune to design Zorua. According to Japanese folklore, Kitsune is a mythical fox with shapeshift power. Not only did the creators take ideas from the mythological being, but they also implemented its shapeshifting capability.

4) Rockruff

Rockruff (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Some players want Rockruff to gain a competitive edge in the battle, as its evolutions, Lycanroc forms, are highly sought-after. Conversely, some fans also pursue its hunt for its appearance. Its base form has a simple design, but this is what fans look forward to when hunting down the Dog Pokemon.

Rockruff is a Gen 7 Rock-type creature that debuted with the release of the Sun and Moon game series. It has been over seven years since the monster stepped its feet in the series, and its popularity is increasing every day. It has earned a reputation for its name and power and won’t be forgotten so easily.

3) Greavard

Greavard (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Greavard is one of the most iconic critters introduced by the franchise. This Gen 9 Pokemon became popular in Scarlet and Violet as well as GO due to its distinct appearance and typing. Furthermore, its design perfectly matches its typing, making this Ghost-type creature a valuable addition to one's team.

According to the lore, Greavard died and was reborn, which is why it belongs to the Ghost Dog Pokemon species. One of the many reasons players hunt this Paldean creature is for its unique-looking design.

Its head bears a burning candle, and the wax spread across its ears and eyes resembles its hair. Greavard has a big mouth with sharp jaws, a small black nose, and a comparatively bigger head than its body, along with grey and white fur.

2) Yamper

Yamper (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Various factors play a role in making a Dog Pokemon a popular choice among trainers, such as power, coloring, or appearance. One crucial aspect often overlooked is the critter's trait, which also determines how it looks. To clarify this statement, Houndour appears aggressive, and Yamper seems playful.

When one observes Yamper's design, it can be easily spotted as an Electric-type creature. The visible clue is in its tail, which resembles a lightning bolt. The second hint to know its type is its yellow mushy collar around its neck. It is predominately light brown, but it also has green eyes, ear tips, and bottom.

The unique thing about Yamper's appearance is that it resembles a dog and a rabbit. Therefore, many collectors want to register it on their Pokedex.

1) Growlithe

Growlithe (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Growlithe is a Gen 1 creature introduced along with the release of the Red and Blue video game series. The creature belongs to the Puppy Pokemon species, but it has several distinctive design elements, such as black stripes and a white mane, which belong to other real-life animals. It resembles something more than a dog; thanks to that, it can stand out from the critters in this list.

The black stripes on its body are similar to those of a tiger, so the critter's resemblance is hard to distinguish. One might also say Growlithe's muzzle and beige mane are the same as a lion's. For these reasons, those new to the franchise can mistake it for a Cat Pokemon.