10 best Cat Pokemon of all time, ranked

The Pokemon franchise draws inspiration from both wild and domestic animals, including the cat family, when designing Pocket Monsters. Each region has its own creatures that look like cats, lions, or tigers. Fans adore them for their appearance, sound, and behavior with Trainers. Although these are reasons to like felines in the game or anime, one may resonate with them on a personal level. The franchise has given its fans many cat-like creatures to catch and add to their collection.

Meowth, the talking Pocket Monster, was the first ever Cat Pokemon introduced by the franchise. It debuted along with the release of the Red and Blue video game series. These species became so popular in the Poke world that the company introduced a new Starter called Sprigatito in Scarlet and Violet titles.

With that being said, this list ranks the 10 best cat-like creatures based on their design and appearance.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Ranking Espeon, Meowstic, Sprigatito, and seven other Cat Pokemon based on cuteness and appearance

10) Delcatty

Delcatty is from the Hoenn region (Image via TPC)

Upon close observation, fans may wonder whether Delcatty is actually cute, with its alien-like face, outward pointed cheeks, and unique eyes. The cat, however, boasts trendy outfits. It has purple ruff-like clothing around its neck with two purple berries-like items pinned to the ruff.

For the uninitiated, Delcatty behaves well and doesn’t like engaging in fights. Even if someone disturbs the critter, it refuses to respond and simply moves to another place. It rarely puts itself in a conflicting position and likes to remain cheerful most of the time. Its cute design definitely suits its personality.

Quick fact: Delcatty was introduced in the Ruby and Sapphire video game series.

9) Meowth

Meowth is from the Kanto region (Image via TPC)

The exciting thing about the Pokemon anime is even when the antagonists no longer continue playing their roles, creatures like Mewoth will forever live with us in one way or another. The first ever cat-inspired monster is the foundation of all felines currently available in the franchise. Although its proposal was rejected by its lover, Meowzie, cat lovers adore and respect Meowth for its sacrifice.

The design of Meowth is not overly complicated, and the color palette is simple. It has a cream-colored body shade with a brown curled-up tail and feet. With stick-like whiskers, two points on the head, and a gold koban coin on its forehead, this cat creature is a treasure.

One might argue that Meowth is notorious, but that doesn’t change the fact that it isn’t cute. It’s just that Team Rocket members look threatening.

Quick fact: Meowth was introduced in the Red and Blue video game series.

8) Litleo

Litleo is from the Kalos region (Image via TPC)

The Pokemon Company has borrowed ideas from numerous felines to give shape and size to Pocket Monsters. Litleo is based on a lion cub. Its playful nature and smile are why we have added it to the list of cute cat monsters. What makes it an interesting entry is that not only does it look like a cub, but it also appears to resemble a puppy.

Litleo’s hair is similar to a rooster’s comb; its body color somewhat tricks one into believing it to be a bear. It has brown ear tips and paws, along with a brown face and fire-like tail tip. Its nose and comb color is red, its eyes are white, and its body is black/brown. Its design is one of the primary reasons Litleo ranks on the top 10 list of cute cat Pokemon.

Quick fact: Litleo was introduced in the X and Y video game series.

7) Shinx

Shinx is from the Sinnoh region (Image via TPC)

The Pokemon franchise has introduced some cat Pokemon based on lions, and Shinx is one of them. It also belongs to the wild cats. The critter boasts a colorful design with a merry face. While some believe the creature is based on a lion cub, others consider it a Lynx’s kitten. Whichever way, Shinx is a cute Pokemon who deserves love.

Unlike Glameow or Sprigattio, players may not be able to connect with it emotionally. The reason is apparent: most keep cats as pets but not lion cubs. Nevertheless, this comparison doesn’t stop players from adoring it. Its blue and black fur, with a golden star-shaped marking on its ears and tail, golden eyes, and red nose, is a perfect blend of colors.

Quick fact: Shinx was introduced in the Diamond and Pearl video game series.

6) Purrloin

Purrloin is from the Unova region (Image via TPC)

Purrloin is a Dark-type Pokemon introduced in Generation V and has beautiful colors. Most of its fur is purple, and its eyes resemble an Egyptian Mau and a Russian Blue. Although Purrloin's body shade differs from both cat species, its design complements its overall appearance. Purrlion has green slit eyes, pink eyelids, two oval cream color markings, and tufts of fur on either side of its face.

Its neck, paws, back, and upper arms boast a shade of cream, while its tail, front body, lower arms, and most of its head are covered in purple. While this combination is eye-pleasing, other Cat Pokemon should be able to compete with it in a “beauty pageant.”

Quick fact: Purrloin was introduced in the Black and White games.

5) Espeon

Espeon is from the Johto region (Image via TPC)

Eevee has eight different Pokemon evolution forms, aka Eeveelution, and among them, Sylveon and Espeon have the most elegant designs. It's hard to say what Sylveon resembles because it is based on various mammals, including foxes, rabbits, and cats.

However, one can easily tell that Espeon looks like a cat and is believed to have been inspired by the Nekomata, a two-tailed cat spirit with immense spiritual power. What makes this fan-favorite Pokemon from its generation cute is its appearance and coloring.

Unlike other Cat Pocket Monsters on this list, it boasts a simple yet appealing design. It has a light purple body shade with no extra hue. Its blue inner ears nicely contrast the design, and the red gem on its forehead should attract collectors.

Quick fact: Purrloin was introduced in the Gold and Silver games.

4) Meowstic

Meowstic is from the Kalos region (Image via TPC)

There are very few Pokemon in the franchise whose design, coloring, and appearance differ between genders. Mewowstic is a creature with distinct color schemes. The male version is blue, while the female is white.

Both genders have similar hues, although the only noticeable dissimilarity is the color of their eyes. The male's is sky blue with dark green pupils, while the female has yellow eyes with red pupils.

Comparatively, the male Pokemon appears more charming and attractive thanks to its eyes. Although the female form has more intricate details, its eyes maintain a stoic expression, which detracts from its cuteness. This is why the male Meowstic looks more appealing.

Quick fact: Meowstic was introduced in the X and Y games.

3) Sprigatito

Sprigatito is from the Paldea region (Image via TPC)

Sprigatito is a starter in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and it gradually gained popularity once players became familiar with its power and cuteness. It has a green leaf-like marking on its face, a hint for fans to figure out its typing.

This Grass-type creature has a happy countenance, which might also be one of the reasons why ailurophiles prefer it instead of Fuecoco or Quaxly. For lovers, it's not always about the battle power; sometimes, design plays a critical role in picking a cute creature.

This Cat Pokemon has green ear tips and leaf-like fur on its neck, while its overall color emphasizes a light green/white shade. Sprigatito's simple hue mixture is enough to attract cat lovers, and its smile is undeniably adorable.

Quick fact: Sprigatito was introduced in the Scarlet and Violet games.

2) Glameow

Glameow is from the Sinnoh region (Image via TPC)

Glameow's name is enough to describe its personality and appearance in Pokemon. Its head resembles a crescent moon, which might explain why fans love it to the moon and back. However, one can’t say the same about its evolved form, Purugly. The creature loses its charm and looks frightening compared to the glamorous Glameow.

This Cat Pokemon has a spring-like tail, a slender physique, and tufts of fur on its neck, elbows, and hips. Glameow is the only creature with real-life wishers in this list besides Meowth, although the latter isn’t as attractive. Its poses and gaze can easily captivate Trainers.

Quick fact: Glameow was introduced in the Diamond and Pearl games.

1) Skitty

Skitty is from the Hoenn region (Image via TPC)

Skitty ranks at the top of the Cat Pokemon list because of its non-intimidating persona. It looks more like a doll than a critter. Its facial structure is similar to a moon if one were to look at its cream-colored face and ignore the pink shade. Fans have not seen it open its eyes, which is a sign that the cutie does not want to overawe anyone.

This Cat Pocket Monster has tiny hands and legs. Unlike other felines, it doesn’t have paws; instead, it has “U” and “V” shaped limbs. The most fascinating body feature is its pink tail, which resembles a balloon. Although pins would pop the balloon in real life, Skitty's design is itself a flex - adding a weird phenomenon to its existing cuteness.

Quick fact: Skitty was introduced in the Ruby and Sapphire video games.