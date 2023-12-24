Top 5 fan-favorite Pokemon from each generation

Over the years, the Pokemon franchise has grown and evolved, much like the namesake creatures themselves. The lovable pocket monsters we have seen throughout the years have all had their charms, even if they are not everyone's favorites. Even niche creatures like Delibird and Stunfisk still have their groups of fans.

However, some creatures have made a much harder impact on the franchise and the hearts of trainers everywhere. As we approach the closing of the ninth generation, it can be fun to look through all the interesting and memorable designs throughout the years. So, what are the most beloved creatures from each generation?

The most beloved and iconic Pokemon from each generation

Gen 1 - Kanto

Pikachu's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Here are the most popular creatures from the Kanto region:

Pikachu

Charizard

Mewtwo

Nidoking

Gengar

Pikachu, Charizard, and Mewtwo are arguably the three most popular creatures from the franchise of all time. Pikachu is the franchise's mascot, Charizard is the first friend many veteran players have ever made on their life-long endeavors with the franchise, and Mewtwo is the original Legendary Pokemon, the creature players are always excited to see, as it is the ultimate lifeform at the time.

Nidoking is a staple in every Kanto player's party. Being able to find the Moon Stone so early into the game, Nidoking was many trainers' first fully-evolved Pokemon, due to its ability to stomp through most of the game's battles with ease.

Gengar was not a very popular creature at the time but has slowly become one of the most lovable ghosts in the media, thanks to its rich personality.

Gen 2 - Johto

Typhlosion's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Here are some of the most popular monsters from the second generation:

Typhlosion

Espeon

Umbreon

Ho-oh

Lugia

Typhlosion is the most popular Johto starter thanks to the cute designs of its pre-evolutions, incentivizing players to choose it at Professor Elm's lab.

Espeon and Umbreon are both members of the popular Eevee line, and the lack of decent Dark or Psychic-types in a standard Johto playthrough led to these evolutions becoming team staples.

Ho-oh and Lugia are some of the most iconic Legendaries in the franchise, considering how they are the first to make a grand appearance in front of the player. Lugia awakes from a waterfall in the depths of the Whirl Islands, while Ho-oh responds to the player's heart and descends from the heavens to challenge them.

Gen 3 - Hoenn

Rayquaza, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Here are the five most popular pocket monsters from the Hoenn region:

Blaziken

Swampert

Sceptile

Gardevoir

Rayquaza

The Hoenn region is typically said to have the best set of starters out of all the generations. As such, all of their final evolutions, namely Blaziken, Swampert, and Sceptile, have become some of the most memorable creatures in the franchise.

Gardevior has become a staple in the franchise's many crossovers like Pokken Tournament and Pokemon Unite.

Rayquaza is memorable for many players who have experienced the Hoenn region, whether through the original games or the 3DS remakes. In each game, Rayquaza is built up to be the ultimate force in the region, as it can control the other Legendaries, Groudon and Kyogre. Players daring enough to scale the Sky Pillar will undoubtedly remember the awe of finding it waiting for them at the peak.

Gen 4 - Sinnoh

Lucario, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Here are Sinnoh's most memorable creatures:

Lucario

Garchomp

Infernape

Dialga

Arceus

Lucario first debuted in the Lucario and the Mystery of Mew movie, which came out before the Generation Four games did.

Garchomp is the signature ace of the region's champion, Cynthia.

Infernape is the final form of Chimchar, which is often the starter of choice for many players since it is one of the only Fire-types in the Sinnoh region, making it incredibly valuable.

Dialga and Arceus are part of the game's original set of Legendaries in the lore, with Arceus being the creator of the universe and Dialga being created to control the flow of time. Also, Diamond was the first game that introduced many new trainers to the franchise, meaning many Sinnoh fans will be more attached to the Box Legendary of their first game.

Gen 5 - Unova

Krookodile, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Here are the most beloved creatures from the Unova region:

Zoroark

Reshiram

Serperior

Hydreigon

Krookodile

Zoroark is similar to Lucario, as it was one of the few instances where a creature debuted early.

Reshiram is the mascot legendary of the more popular version of the original Unova games.

Serperior is one of the region's starters that also had some relevance in the competitive scene thanks to its Contrary hidden ability.

Hydreigon is the region's Pseudo-Legendary and the monster with the highest level required to evolve: 65.

Krookodile is known for its iconic appearances alongside Ash in the anime, as well as being one of the most common Ground-types in the game. As a result, many players enjoy using it on their playthrough teams.

Gen 6 - Kalos

Greninja, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The list of the most popular creatures in the sixth generation includes:

Mega Charizard

Greninja

Talonflame

Sylveon

Xerneas

Charizard saw a resurgence this generation thanks to the introduction of both of its Mega Evolutions.

Similarly, Greninja is beloved for its alternate form from the anime Ash-Greninja and its great design.

Talonflame and Sylveon are evolved creatures commonly added to players' playthrough parties, with both even having niches in competitive play thanks to Sylveon's typing and Talonflame's Gale Wings hidden ability.

Similarly, Xerneas is known for its competitive viability and great pure Fairy typing.

Gen 7 - Alola

Incineroar, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Here is the list of the most popular creatures hailing from Alola:

Decidueye

Primarina

Incineroar

Lycanroc

Mimikyu

Generation Seven is known for its great starter designs, so Decidueye, Primarina, and Incineroar are obvious choices, with Incineroar even being brought into Super Smash Brothers Ultimate.

Lycanroc gained quick popularity upon its teaser trailer thanks to its three different forms depending on when it evolves.

Mimikyu is an interesting critter with a tragic backstory and a memorable spot with Team Rocket in the anime, further increasing fans' love for the monster.

Gen 8 - Galar

Corviknight's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Here is the list of the most popular monsters from the Galar region:

Zacian

Eternatus

Corviknight

Toxtricity

Dragapult

Zacian and Eternatus get easy spots on this list thanks to their grand debut in the games they are from. Players have to team up with Zacian and Zamazenta in a raid battle against Eternatus, allowing players to catch it.

Corviknight has been the replacement for Skarmory that many competitive players have been waiting for. It is also a significant creature in the Galar region, thanks to its cab service, which players use to fast-travel.

Toxtricity and Dragapult are great creatures with interesting concepts. Toxtricity is a Poison and Electric-type based heavily on punk music, while Dragapult has an interesting design choice in the context of it using its own offspring as ammunition.

Gen 9 - Paldea

Hydrapple's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

These are Paldea's most beloved creatures:

Armarouge

Ceruledge

Meowscarada

Hydrapple

Tinkaton

Armarouge and Ceruledge are great pseudo-exclusive evolutions to Charcadet, each having its own strengths and weaknesses. Being based on possessed suits of armor, Game Freak got incredibly creative when designing these two.

Meowscarada has been one of the most talked-about starters of the ninth generation, with most players liking its tricky and clever personality portrayed nicely through its animations.

Hydrapple and Tinkaton have been praised for their creative designs and decent play styles. Hydrapple is the newest of the selection, coming to the game in The Indigo Disk chapter of the expansion pass.