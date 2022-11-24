Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to get Rockruff and Lycanroc Midday/Midnight/Dusk Forms

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet feature several unique evolutions where trainers have to meet specific criteria, be it the time of the day, the stone the creature has, or the items it holds. This creates a positive experience, breaking the monotony of simply leveling up and evolving pocket monsters. Evolving Rockruff is a similarly exciting experience with several possibilities.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Pokedex boasts 400 pocket monsters players can come across in the new Paldea region, with other species likely to be added or made available through future updates. The current list includes old and new faces, with the latter including new regional forms, Paradox Pokemon, and Titan creatures.

How can players catch Rockruff and Lycanroc Midday/Midnight/Dusk Forms in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Introduced in Generation 7, Rockruff is the Rock-type Puppy Pokemon found in the southwestern part of Paldea's map. While any Rockruff will suffice for the Midday and Midnight Forms of Lycanroc, for the rarer Dusk Form, players need to catch a Rockruff who already knows the ability to Own Tempo.

Players can check if the pocket monster knows that particular ability by going into the in-game menu and checking the Pokemon summary. Players need to remember that it may take some time to find one with the ability to Own Tempo. Serebii's Joe Merrick commented that a Wild Tera Type Rockruff in West Province Area Three is a Rockruff that knows the unique ability Own Tempo.

Joe Merrick @JoeMerrick Fun fact, if you see a Wild Tera Type Rockruff in West Province Area Three, it is in fact an Own Tempo Rockruff so can evolve into Dusk Lycanroc Fun fact, if you see a Wild Tera Type Rockruff in West Province Area Three, it is in fact an Own Tempo Rockruff so can evolve into Dusk Lycanroc

Rockruff evolves into Lycanroc at level 25. Players can level their Pokemon by battling or auto-battle in Scarlet and Violet. One should remember that a Pokemon will not evolve when it levels up during auto-battling. Players can also level up their pocket monsters using Rare Candy or EXP Candy.

The requirements for getting the three different Lycanroc Forms in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are as follows:

Midday Form Lycanroc: Players must level up Rockruff during the day. This will evolve the pocket monster into Midday Form Lycanroc. Check the top-right corner of the map to know what the time is in-game.

Players must level up Rockruff during the day. This will evolve the pocket monster into Midday Form Lycanroc. Check the top-right corner of the map to know what the time is in-game. Midnight Form Lycanroc: Players will have to level up Rockruff at night. This will evolve the Puppy Pokemon into Midnight Form Lycanroc. Check the top-right corner of the map to know what the time is in-game.

Players will have to level up Rockruff at night. This will evolve the Puppy Pokemon into Midnight Form Lycanroc. Check the top-right corner of the map to know what the time is in-game. Dusk Form Lycanroc: First and foremost, players must meet the criteria of having a Rockruff with Own Tempo, as mentioned above. Although Bulbapedia states that players need to evolve the Pokemon from 7 pm to 7:59 pm in real-time or 5 pm to 5.59 pm in-game time, dusk only stays for a brief period in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and players should rather keep a weather eye out for the time. The orange setting sun on the top bar of the Paldea map signifies dusk time in-game.

While players must jump through a few hoops to get this version of Lycanroc, Dusk Form can Tough Claws. It increases the power of its contact moves by 30%, which makes Dusk Form Lycanroc a decent force on any party in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. To learn more about such unique evolutions in-game, check here.

