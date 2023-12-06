5 iconic Ash-Greninja moments from Pokemon anime

In the Pokemon series, the evolution of Ash's Froakie into Greninja marked the start of an extraordinary bond. This transformation, the Bond Phenomenon, surged their battle capabilities, making them an unparalleled team. Unlike Mega Evolution, this rare occurrence doesn't rely on a Mega Stone but rather on an exceptional connection between trainer and Pokemon, setting Ash and Greninja apart in the Pokemon world.

Ash's journey with Greninja showcased an inseparable bond, but mastering this transformation demanded intense training and trials. Throughout their adventures, five iconic moments highlighted the remarkable synergy between Ash and Greninja, solidifying their place as an unmatched duo in the Pokemon franchise.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 Ash-Greninja moments that were iconic in the Pokemon anime

1) The birth of Greninja

Battle against Bisharp right after evolving (Image via The Pokemon Company)

After defeating Olympia, Ash journeyed to the Ninja Village, chronicled in the episode titled The Legend of the Ninja Hero. During his time there, Ash and Frogadier discovered the village's ancient hero, a Greninja from ancient times. Ash's Frogadier then proved itself worthy as its successor in A Festival of Decisions. Its act of rescuing the kidnapped chief and defending the villagers against Bisharp showcased its valor. When Bisharp threatened Ash's friends, Frogadier, filled with fury, evolved into a Greninja.

In this clash, Greninja acquired new abilities like Water Shuriken, tapped into Ash's essence, and activated the Bond Phenomenon for the very first time. The mechanics behind this transformation mystified the Pokemon and the trainer, but they utilized the heightened power and speed to decisively defeat Bisharp. Greninja returned to its original form, unaware of the incredible destiny awaiting it, yet unknowingly cementing its role as the rightful inheritor of the legendary hero's power throughout its subsequent adventures with Ash.

2) Strengthening the bond

Ash-Greninja jumps off to save a Spewpa (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In the devastating aftermath of Ash's loss in the Ice-type gym battle against Wulfric, his confidence was shattered, leaving him feeling unworthy of being Greninja's trainer. Filled with self-doubt, Ash isolated himself in the Winding Woods, apologizing to Greninja for failing to nurture their bond.

Similarly, Greninja mirrored Ash's despondency in Seeing the Forest for the Trees. Their separation only ended when Squishy alerted Greninja to Ash's distress, prompting Greninja's swift action to save him. In a heroic moment, Greninja activated the Bond Phenomenon without hesitation, rescuing a falling Spewpa following the directions of Ash.

This act served as a turning point. Through Ash's guidance during the rescue, they reconnected on a deeper level. Understanding the need for a partnership built on equality and mutual respect rather than hierarchy, Ash and Greninja reconciled. Greninja accepted Ash's apology, symbolized by offering its Pokeball as a sign of renewed friendship.

From then on, their bond strengthened, and they developed an unspoken understanding of each other's thoughts and emotions. With this newfound understanding, they overcame their previous struggles with the Bond Phenomenon, solidifying a powerful, harmonious partnership as they moved forward on their journey together.

3) Rematch against Wulfric

Ash-Greninja facing Mega Abomasnow (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In the rematch against Wulfric in A Real Icebreaker, Ash and Greninja showcased their growth by facing off against Abomasnow. Greninja seized an early advantage with Aerial Ace, Water Shuriken, and a precise Cut, overwhelming Abomasnow despite its attempts to use Hail and Wood Hammer.

As their bond propelled Greninja to new heights, Ash-Greninja's teamwork astounded Wulfric, prompting him to Mega Evolve Abomasnow. The battle intensified as the Mega Abomasnow countered our hero's attacks. But Greninja seized the moment and used the environment to its advantage, turning the opponents' icicles into ice skates, evading attacks, and unleashing a decisive Aerial Ace. This final blow resulted in securing the match victory, the Iceberg badge, and their qualification for the Kalos League.

4) Facing Mega Sceptile

Ash-Greninja vs Mega Sceptile (Image via The Pokemon Company)

During the Kalos League in A League of His Own, Greninja's unique transformation and incredible strength captivated the tournament's audience, making it the talk of the event. In a riveting semi-final battle titled A Riveting Rivalry, Ash's Greninja faced off against its old rival Sawyer's Sceptile. This offered Ash and Greninja a chance to redeem their prior defeat and settle their long-standing rivalry with Sawyer and Sceptile.

Initially, Sceptile dominated, countering Greninja's moves and keeping it at bay. However, when Greninja transformed into Ash-Greninja, the tables turned. Despite Sceptile's Mega Evolution, Ash-Greninja showcased remarkable agility, deflecting attacks and countering them with Water Shuriken and Aerial Ace. Mega Sceptile retaliated fiercely with Leaf Storm, Leaf Blade, and Frenzy Plant, aiming to clinch victory.

Yet, Ash-Greninja's trust in Ash guided their movements, enabling them to navigate through obstacles, create clones, and launch a mighty Water Shuriken that overwhelmed and obliterated Mega Sceptile's Leaf Storm, securing an impressive victory.

5) The ultimate showdown against Mega Charizard X

Ash-Greninja vs Mega Charizard X (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The league's final battle was set up for Ash and Greninja to challenge Alain and Charizard in a fiery showdown. Greninja first defeated Alain's Bisharp, skillfully evading Iron Head and securing a win using Water Shuriken, aided by Goodra's Rain Dance.

Their battle against Charizard held great significance, as Charizard had previously triumphed in their encounters. However, Greninja aimed to prove itself to be the strongest Pokemon in Kalos. Transforming into Ash-Greninja, it matched Charizard's ferocity. Charizard, in turn, Mega Evolved, significantly boosting its power and gaining the Dragon-type to face Greninja on equal terms.

Their clash was intense. Ash-Greninja unleashed a full offensive with Double Team, countered Charizard's attacks, and inflicted substantial damage. Charizard responded fiercely with Flamethrower, Blast Burn, Dragon Claw, and Thunder Punches, met by Greninja's steadfast defenses and retaliations.

In a climactic exchange, both unleashed their most potent moves - the strongest Water Shuriken against the deadly Blast Burn. However, the aftermath left Ash-Greninja utterly drained and unable to continue the fight, leading to Alain's victory as the Kalos League champion.

Ash and Greninja accepted defeat with dignity, acknowledging Alain's achievement with grace and honor, reflecting on their resilience and sportsmanship throughout their incredible journey.