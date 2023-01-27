Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Greninja Tera Raid: Best counters and weaknesses

Greninja arrived as a Tera Raid event boss some time ago in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and trainers have been rushing to defeat it and capture it due to the fact that you can only have one Greninja in any save file. However, as a 7-star boss, this Poison-type Terastallized Greninja can be a tough foe to deal with.

This Greninja raid boss benefits from boosted stats, a Poison Tera Type to nullify its traditional weaknesses, and also has the hidden ability Protean. However, no opponent is without flaws or weaknesses, and this Terastallized starter Pokemon is no different. With the right counter picks, even this high-tier boss can be defeated.

Here are some of the Pokemon that perform particularly well against Greninja in the event.

Countering Tera Raid Boss Greninja in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The right team composition makes a huge difference in this Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet/Violet (Image via Game Freak)

As a Poison Tera Type, Greninja is weak to Psychic and Ground-type moves in this Pokemon Scarlet/Violet event. However, this doesn't mean that Greninja will use a moveset exclusively centered around Poison-type attacks. Ground-types used to counter this raid boss Greninja can still be struck by moves like Hydro Pump or Ice Beam for heavy damage. Additionally, Greninja retains the move Night Slash, which is also a problem that Psychic-types will have to account for.

Fortunately, there are plenty of Pokemon that can still deal great super effective damage to Greninja while remaining resistant to its Water and Dark-type assault. Abilities such as Dry Skin, Water Absorb, and Storm Drain are also incredibly helpful, as they can protect certain species from Water-type moves regardless of their elemental type.

Excellent counters against Poison Tera Type Greninja

Clodsire - Water Absorb allows it to heal from Water-type attacks while still dealing super effective Ground-type damage. Also has high health and defensive stats.

- Water Absorb allows it to heal from Water-type attacks while still dealing super effective Ground-type damage. Also has high health and defensive stats. Quagsire - Much like Clodsire, it has great all-around damage with Ground-type moves like Earthquake and can use Water Absorb to heal when hit by Hydro Pump.

- Much like Clodsire, it has great all-around damage with Ground-type moves like Earthquake and can use Water Absorb to heal when hit by Hydro Pump. Toxicroak - It has a natural resistance to both Dark and Poison-type moves and can heal thanks to the ability Dry Skin.

- It has a natural resistance to both Dark and Poison-type moves and can heal thanks to the ability Dry Skin. East Sea Gastrodon - Storm Drain increases its special attack stat after being hit with a Water-type move. Clear Smog can remove Greninja's Double Team evasion bonuses.

- Storm Drain increases its special attack stat after being hit with a Water-type move. Clear Smog can remove Greninja's Double Team evasion bonuses. Vaporeon - Water Absorb allows it to heal when hit by Greninja's Hydro Pump. It can Terastallize into a Ground or Psychic-type Pokemon and use Tera Blast for its primary damage output.

- Water Absorb allows it to heal when hit by Greninja's Hydro Pump. It can Terastallize into a Ground or Psychic-type Pokemon and use Tera Blast for its primary damage output. Tinkaton - It is resistant to Dark-type moves and immune Poison-type moves like Greninja's Gunk Shot.

- It is resistant to Dark-type moves and immune Poison-type moves like Greninja's Gunk Shot. Gallade - It is a partial Fighting-type that's protected from super effective Dark-type moves. Psychic Terrain negates Greninja's Water Shuriken.

- It is a partial Fighting-type that's protected from super effective Dark-type moves. Psychic Terrain negates Greninja's Water Shuriken. Lucario - Its steel-typing allows for immunity from Gunk Shot. It can also learn Zen Headbutt for super effective damage output.

It's also very important that trainers follow a consistent strategy across their entire raid party. A 7-star raid can be unsuccessful if all members aren't pulling their weight, so trainers will need to ensure that their counter picks are EV-trained well and outfitted for maximum performance.

Poll : 0 votes