Hydrapple best PvP moveset and build guide in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Hydrapple from The Indigo Disk is one of the latest members to join the ever-growing cast of Pocket Monsters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It evolved from Dipplin when leveled up while knowing the move Dragon Cheer. You can get the TM for that move from Drayton after defeating him in battles.

Once you have Hydrapple, you might want to use it in competitive battles. While it is not allowed in the Regulation E ruleset, it is expected that the critter will be legal to use once Regulation F comes into play in January 2024.

This article will explore the best PvP build for Hydrapple in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Hydrapple in The Indigo Disk: Type, Ability, stats, and more

Hydrapple in The Indigo Disk (Image via TPC)

Hydrapple is a Grass and Dragon-type Pocket Monster. Therefore, it is weak to the following types of attacks:

Ice

Poison

Flying

Bug

Dragon

Fairy

The elemental types that this critter resists are as follows:

Ground

Water

Grass

Electric

Hydrapple's Abilities include Supersweet Syrup, Regenerator, and Sticky Hold (Hidden Ability). In most circumstances, you would want Supersweet Syrup equipped. However, a case for Regenerator could also be made for more defensively-oriented builds.

The Apple Hydra Pokemon has the following stats in Generation IX:

HP: 106

Attack (Atk): 80

Defense (Def): 110

Special Attack (Sp. Atk.): 120

Special Defense (Sp. Def.): 80

Speed: 44

Base Stat total (BST): 540

Best Nature and EV spread for Hydrapple in The Indigo Disk of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Offensive Nature and EV spread for Hydrapple

HP: 4

4 Special Attack: 252

252 Special Defense: 252

252 Nature: Modest (Sp. Atk.+, Atk -)

Defensive Nature and EV spread for Hydrapple

HP: 252

252 Defense: 4

4 Special Defense: 252

252 Nature: Calm (Sp. Def.+, Atk -)

Best moveset for Hydrapple in The Indigo Disk of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Fickle Beam being used by Hydrapple (Image via TPC)

The best moveset for the Apple Hydra Pokemon is as follows:

Fickle Beam

Syrup Bomb

Tera Blast

Earth Power

Fickle Beam and Syrup Bomb are this critter's signature attacks. Both deal Special-type STAB damage when used by Hydrapple. The former is a base 80 power move, with a 30% chance of doubling in power on each usage. The latter is a base 60 power attack (with 85% accuracy) that lowers the target's Speed stat by one stage for the three subsequent turns.

Tera Blast can help you overcome many hard counters and deal neutral or super-effective damage while being Terastallized. Earth Power is a reliable coverage move for Hydrapple.

Best Held Item for Hydrapple in The Indigo Disk of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

is the best Held Item for Hydrapple in The Indigo Disk of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This item boosts the Special Defense of the holder by 1.5x but allows it to only use damaging moves.

Best Tera type for Hydrapple in The Indigo Disk of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Steel is the best Tera type for Hydrapple in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This is a defensive Tera option that turns all of Hydrapple's weaknesses into resistances. With Steel Tera Blast, it can also hit back Fairy and Ice-type Pocket Monsters for super-effective damage.

