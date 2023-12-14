How to evolve Dipplin into Hydrapple in Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Dipplin can evolve into a brand-new Pocket Monster called Hydrapple in the recently released Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This evolution is a Grass- and Dragon-type Pocket Monster and comes under the Grass and Dragon Egg Groups.

There are three Pokemon in Hydrapple’s evolutionary chain:

Applin

Dipplin

Hydrapple

Applin evolves into Dipplin when you give it a Syrupy Apple. This article will go over everything you need to do to evolve Dipplin into Hydrapple in the Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get Hydrapple in Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Dipplin and Hydrapple (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Hydrapple debuted in the Indigo Disk DLC, and to get this Pokemon in your Box, you must evolve it from a Dipplin. While Dipplin's evolution is straightforward, evolving it into Hydrapple can be tricky if you're unaware of what needs to be done.

Hydrapple evolution in Indigo Disk Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC

Evolving Dipplin into Hydrapple is a lengthy process, as you must play through the story of the new DLC in Scarlet and Violet. While progressing through the main narrative, you will get a TM called Dragon Cheer.

After getting your hands on this specific TM, you must use it on your Dipplin. Dragon Cheer is a new move added to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in this DLC. Teaching this move to Dipplin will evolve this Pocket Monster into Hydrapple.

Keep in mind that Dipplin must be fed a Rare Candy. As soon as it levels up, Dipplin will evolve into Hydrapple.

How to get Dragon Cheer TM in Indigo Disk Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC

Screenshot with Shiny Hydrapple in Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As mentioned, you must play through the main story and defeat Drayton. Drayton is one of the Elite Four in the new DLC of Scarlet and Violet. There are four biomes in the Terarium, and you can find Drayton in the Polar Plaza.

Upon defeating Drayton, you will receive several rewards, and one of them is the Dragon Cheer TM.

Everything you need to know about Hydrapple in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk DLC

Hydrapple is weak to the following elemental typings:

Ice

Poison

Flying

Bug

Dragon

Fairy

Hydrapple is damaged normally by the following elemental typings:

Normal

Fire

Fighting

Psychic

Rock

Ghost

Dark

Steel

Hydrapple can resist the following elemental typings:

Ground

Water

Grass

Electric

Hydrapple has the following abilities:

Supersweet Syrup

Regenerator

Sticky Hold (This is its Hidden Ability)

Stats of Hydrapple:

HP: 106

Attack (Atk): 80

Defense (Def): 110

Special Attack (Sp. Atk.): 120

Special Defense (Sp. Def.): 80

Speed: 44

Can Hydrapple be shiny in Indigo Disk Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC?

Shiny Hydrapple and Hydrapple (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If you have a Shiny Dipplin, you can evolve it into a Shiny Hydrapple. To catch a shiny variant of Dipplin, you must look for a Shiny Applin. Evolve it by giving a Syrupy Apple, then evolve the Shiny Dipplin into a Shiny Hydrapple.

