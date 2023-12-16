Pokemon GO December 2023 Community Day exclusive moves PvP and PvE analysis

The Pokemon GO December 2023 Community Day will bring back Pocket Monsters featured in the Community Days throughout 2023 and 2022. The ones from this year can be caught in the wild, while those from last year can be caught from raids or hatched from Eggs. All the exclusive moves from these days will also be available during this event.

Evolving featured Pocket Monsters during the Pokemon GO December 2023 Community Day between 9 am local time on December 16 and 9 pm local time on December 17 will give you access to attacks that would otherwise take Elite TMs. Some of these moves are worth grinding for, while others don't make a difference to the user's viability.

This article discusses all the exclusive moves in the Pokemon GO December 2023 Community Day and if they are worth going the extra mile for.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

All exclusive moves in Pokemon GO December 2023 Community Day: Are they any good in PvP or PvE battles?

Charizard (Image via TPC)

Charizard - Dragon Breath and Blast Burn

In Pokemon GO, Dragon Breath is outclassed by Wing Attack when it comes to Charizard's PvP moveset and Fire Spin when it comes to PvE. However, Blast Burn is a top-priority Charged Move if you wish to use Charizard in any format of the game.

Blastoise - Hydro Cannon

Hydro Cannon is by far Blastoise's best Water-type Charged Move for both PvP and PvE. If you don't have one with this exclusive attack, the Pokemon GO December 2023 Community Day is the perfect opportunity.

Sandslash - Night Slash

Kanto Sandslash is an underwhelming pick in both the PvP and PvE content of Niantic's mobile game. There are better critters to be spending your resources behind during this event.

Alolan Sandslash - Shadow Claw

Shadow Claw is Alolan Sandslash's best PvP Fast Attack. This is a critter you can consider investing in.

Alolan Golem (Image via TPC)

Alolan Golem - Rollout

Rollout is far from the best move for Alolan Golem. Therefore, this is not a critter you should spend time or resources on during the Pokemon GO December 2023 Community Day.

Poliwrath - Counter

Counter Poliwrath is one of the best performers in the Great League and the Ultra League. Keep an eye out for Poliwhirl spawns on December 17, 2023.

Slowbro, Galarian Slowbro, Slowking, and Galarian Slowking - Surf

Neither of these critters is meta. However, the presence of Surf can come in handy during specialty formats like the Psychic Cup. If you don't have higher-priority critters to go after during the Pokemon GO December 2023 Community Day, you can try getting the Galarian variants.

Ampharos - Dragon Pulse

Dragon Pulse Ampharos is virtually no good unless you plan on using Mega Ampharos in raids. Considering this is an unlikely scenario, there is little point in looking out for Mareep.

Politoed (Image via TPC)

Politoed - Ice Beam

In a GO Battle League meta dominated by Fire-type creatures, having a Water-type Pocket Monster like Politoed can be useful. Ice Beam gives this critter decent coverage against Grass-type foes.

Jumpluff - Acrobatics

Acrobatics Jumpluff can see some play in GO Battle League. This is also a second-tier priority that you can go after if you have the top ones sorted.

Quagsire - Aqua Tail

Aqua Tail Quagsire had looked impressive on paper, but Swampert, and now Whiscash, outclass it when it comes to Mudbois. Unless you are specifically in the market for a Water/Ground-type option, this is a critter that you can skip.

Tyranitar - Smack Down

Smack Down Tyranitar, especially if you have the Shadow version, is one of the best Rock-type attackers in Pokemon GO. Therefore, if you have a good IV version of Pupitar lying around, this would be the best opportunity to evolve it.

Walrein - Powder Snow and Icicle Spear

Walrein's Powder Snow and Icicle Spear combination is really strong in the Great and the Ultra League. This is another top priority in the Pokemon GO December 2023 Community Day if you are a PvP enthusiast.

Staraptor (Image via TPC)

Staraptor - Gust

Shadow Staraptor with Gust has the third highest per-second damage output when it comes to Flying-type attackers in Pokemon GO. If you have the resources, this is an investment that will pay dividends for mid-level raids.

Togekiss - Aura Sphere

Togekiss is a powerful Fairy-type PvE attacker, and the critter has some use in the Master League. While Aura Sphere has no place in its PvE moveset, it forms a key component in its positioning as a suitable PvE candidate.

Mamoswine - Ancient Power

Ancient Power has no place in Mamoswine's moveset anywhere. Don't bother spending any resources going after Swinub during this period for the exclusive attack.

Gigalith - Meteor Beam

Gigalith is not very good for PvP battles, but with Meteor Beam, it can do well as a Rock-type raid attacker. This makes it worth going after it during the Pokemon GO December 2023 Community Day if your priorities have already been met.

Conkeldurr (Image via TPC)

Conkeldurr - Brutal Swing

Brutal Swing Conkelldurr is a decent and versatile pick for PvP and PvE battles. This is another one of the tier-two priorities for the Pokemon GO December 2023 Community Day.

Chandelure - Poltergeist

Chandelure prefers to use Shadow Ball over its Community Day exclusive attack — Poltergeist. This is not a move worth going after.

Haxorus - Breaking Swipe

The season 17 GO Battle League nerfs have weakened Breaking Swipe Haxorus greatly. That said, this is still a cool Pocket Monster to have in your collection. This is a move you can consider getting if you have the additional time and resources.

Hydreigon (Image via TPC)

Hydreigon - Brutal Swing

Brutal Swing Hydreigon is the fifth-best Dark-type attacker in Pokemon GO. While it has limited PvP usage, most strategies would depend on the Gen V Pseudo Legendary having this Pokemon GO December 2023 Community Day-exclusive move.

Chesnaught - Frenzy Plant

Frenzy Plant Chestnaught is a decent pick in both PvP and PvP matches. It is not something that you must chase, but if you have the time and enthusiasm, this is going to be rewarding.

Delphox - Blast Burn

Delphox is not suitable for PvP battles. However, with Fire Spin and Blast Burn, it can dish out significant damage in PvE battles.

Greninja - Hydro Cannon

Arguably the best Kalos starter in Pokemon GO, Hyrdo Canon Greninja is a Pocket Monster everyone should invest in. It can come in clutch in PvP and PvE battles.

Noivern (Image via TPC)

Noivern - Boomburst

Despite the buffs to Boomburst in Season 16, it is not an attack while going after during Pokemon GO December 2023 Community Day.

Vikavolt and Charjabug - Volt Switch

While Volt Switch Vikavolt is too frail to be any good, Charjabug, with this Fast attack, is an effective pick in the Great League. This critter is a top priority during the Pokemon GO December 2023 Community Day on December 17.

Bewear - Drain Punch

Bewear is not that strong in PvP or PvE battles in Pokemon GO. Therefore, don't bother trying to collect and evolve this critter while the Pokemon GO December 2023 Community Day is on.

Obstagoon (Image via TPC)

Obstagoon - Obstruct

Obstagoon is an underrated GO Battle League pick whose signature move Obstruct is available via Community Day. However, it is not part of its best moveset, as the higher damage output of Night Slash and coverage of Cross Chop helps it better in both the Great League and the Ultra League.

That said, a case could be made for Obstruct Obstagoon, and if you have additional resources during the Pokemon GO December 2023 Community Day, feel free to use them here.

Ursaluna - High Horsepower

Ursaluna with Hight Horsepower is one of the best picks in the Master League. With its complex evolution mechanic, the Pokemon GO December 2023 Community Day gives you the perfect window to evolve Ursaring. As a cherry on top of the cake, you get High Horsepower without expending extra resources.

Clodsire - Megahorn

Although the introduction of Clodsire has shaken up the Great League meta slightly, its Community Day move Megahorn is useless as far as its viability is concerned.

Conclusion: Pocket Monsters and moves to look out for during Pokemon GO December 2023 Community Day

For PvP, here are the critters you should prioritize catching and evolving:

Charizard with Blast Burn

Ursaluna with High Horsepower

Charjabug with Volt Switch

Greninja with Hydro Cannon

Poliwrath with Counter

Alolan Sandslash with Shadow Claw

Walrein with Powder Snow and Icicle Spear

For PvE, these are the Pocket Monsters you should look out for during the Pokemon GO December 2023 Community Day:

Charizard with Blast Burn

Tyranitar with Smack Down

Ursaluna with High Horsepower

Hydreigon with Brutal Swing

