Pokemon GO Togekiss PvP and PvE: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Togekiss has always been one of the most consistent performers in the Pokemon GO Battle League ever since PvP was introduced. This Fairy and Flying-type beast gives coverage against many of the popular elemental typings that run wild in the GO Battle League. Furthermore, an attack stat of 225 makes it one of the hardest-hitting beasts in the game.

In this article, we will look at the best moveset for Togekiss in PvP and PvE. We will also walk through the strengths, weaknesses, and counters you can use against Togekiss in the game.

Best PvE moveset for Togekiss in Pokemon GO

Togetic and Togekiss (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Best offensive PvE moveset for Togekiss

The best offensive PvE moveset for Togekiss in GO is Charm as the Fast move, with Dazzling Gleam and Aura Sphere as the Charged moves.

Your best option is to use Charm and Dazzling Gleam as the main moves for Togekiss. Since they match the elemental typing of Togekiss, you will enjoy the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) with this moveset.

Best defensive PvE moveset for Togekiss

Charm as the Fast move with Hidden Power and Flamethrower as the Charged moves is the best defensive PvE moveset for Togekiss in this game.

Best PvP moveset for Togekiss in Pokemon GO

Charm as the Fast move with Ancient Power and Aerial Ace as the Charged moves is the best PvP moveset for Togekiss in GO.

Is Togekiss good in Pokemon GO?

Medicham and Sableye are among the most widely used monsters in the Great League, and these are easy picks for Togekiss. However, it does fall prey to the raging Steel-type creatures in the current meta.

Togekiss can see a lot of success in the Master League, where you will encounter several Dragon-type beasts. Despite a decent attack stat, the lack of bulk can make a Togekiss a liability in your team. So, building a bulk-centric team for this creature is important.

Togekiss’ strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Togekiss is a Fairy- and Flying-type beast, making makes it vulnerable to the following typings:

Electric

Ice

Poison

Rock

Steel

Togekiss is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Bug

Dark

Dragon

Fighting

Grass

Ground

All moves that Togekiss can learn in Pokemon GO

Togekiss in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Togekiss can learn the following moves in the game:

Fast moves:

Togekiss can learn the following Fast moves GO:

Air Slash

Hidden Power

Charm

Charged moves:

Togekiss can learn the following Charged moves in GO:

Ancient Power

Dazzling Gleam

Aerial Ace

Flamethrower

Aura Sphere

Best counters for Togekiss in Pokemon GO

You can use the following counters to defeat Togekiss if you ever happen to go up against one in your battles:

Shadow Metagross

Mega Diancie

Shadow Rampardos

Mega Gengar

Shadow Rhyperior

Shadow Raikou

Shadow Electivire

Xurkitree

Aside from the abovementioned monsters, there are other counters with similar elemental typings that perform well against Togekiss.