Best teams for Rhyperior in Pokemon GO

Rhydon is currently being featured in Pokemon GO’s three-star raids. While Rhydon is a good attacker, its final evolution, Rhyperior, takes its potential to another level. However, if you do not pair this creature with teammates that synergize well, you might have a hard time finding wins in the Pokemon GO Battle League.

In this article, we will walk you through the best teams for Rhyperior and Shadow Rhyperior, including the attacks of all the creatures and the opponents that you can defeat in Pokemon GO.

Best team for Rhyperior or Shadow Rhyperior in the Great League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Rhyperior in the Great League (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Rhyperior/Shadow Rhyperior in Great League:

Shadow Venusaur in the Lead

Shadow Steelix as the Safe Swap

Shadow Rhyperior as the Closer

Best attacks for all creatures in this team:

Shadow Venusaur: Vine Whip as the Fast move, along with Frenzy Plant and Sludge Bomb as the Charged moves.

Vine Whip as the Fast move, along with Frenzy Plant and Sludge Bomb as the Charged moves. Shadow Steelix: Dragon Tail as the Fast move, along with Breaking Swipe and Psychic Fangs as the Charged moves.

Dragon Tail as the Fast move, along with Breaking Swipe and Psychic Fangs as the Charged moves. Shadow Rhyperior: Mud Slap as the Fast move, along with Breaking Swipe and Superpower as the Charged moves.

This team can help you deal with the following meta threats:

Medicham

Carbink

Lickitung

Gligar

Swampert

Registeel

Clodsire

Pelipper

Mandibuzz

Scrafty

Sableye

Cresselia

Mantine

Serperior

Vigoroth

Quagsire

Jellicent

Best team for Rhyperior or Shadow Rhyperior in the Ultra League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Rhyperior in the Ultra League (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Rhyperior/Shadow Rhyperior in the Ultra League:

Trevenant in the Lead

Regirock as the Safe Swap

Rhyperior as the Closer

Best attacks for all creatures in this team:

Trevenant: Shadow Claw as the Fast move, along with Shadow Ball and Seed Bomb as the Charged moves.

Shadow Claw as the Fast move, along with Shadow Ball and Seed Bomb as the Charged moves. Regirock: Lock-On as the Fast move along with Stone Edge and Earthquake as the Charged moves.

Lock-On as the Fast move along with Stone Edge and Earthquake as the Charged moves. Rhyperior: Smack Down as the Fast move, along with Breaking Swipe and Superpower as the Charged moves.

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like:

Registeel

Steelix

Cresselia

Altered Forme Giratina

Greedent

Virizion

Dubwool

Mandibuzz

Tapu Fini

Golisopod

Swampert

Aurorus

Pidgeot

Poliwrath

Walrein

Guzzlord

Gliscor

Best team for Rhyperior or Shadow Rhyperior in the Master League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Rhyperior in the Master League (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Rhyperior/Shadow Rhyperior in the Master League:

Rayquaza in the Lead

Xerneas as the Safe Swap

Rhyperior as the Closer

Best attacks for all creatures in this team:

Rayquaza: Dragon Tail as the Fast move, along with Breaking Swipe and Dragon Ascent as the Charged moves.

Dragon Tail as the Fast move, along with Breaking Swipe and Dragon Ascent as the Charged moves. Xerneas: Geomancy as the Fast move along with Close Combat and Moonblast as the Charged moves.

Geomancy as the Fast move along with Close Combat and Moonblast as the Charged moves. Rhyperior: Mud Slap as the Fast move, along with Breaking Swipe and Rock Wrecker as the Charged moves.

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like:

Altered Forme Giratina

Groudon

Dragonite

Xerneas

Rayquaza

Zekrom

Hero Forme Zacian

Origin Forme Giratina

Lugia

Mamoswine

Yveltal

Given its current viability across all formats of the GO Battle League, you should grind the Rhydon raids to get yourself a Rhyperior with good PvP IVs.