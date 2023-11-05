Is Quagsire with Aqua Tail good in Pokemon GO PvP?

Pokemon GO's November Community Day will feature Wooper from Johto as well as its Paldean variant. The event will take place between 2 pm and 5 pm local time on November 5, 2023. There will be several bonuses active during the period, including double catch candy, greatly reduced Hatch Distance, longer-lasting Lure Modules and Incenses, and so on.

One of the things that Pokemon GO players look for in Community Day events is the exclusive attack obtained by the featured critter. This time, Quagsire, Johto Wooper's evolved form, will learn Aqua Tail when evolved during the duration of the event and up to five hours afterward.

This article will analyze if the move is effective in trainer battles and whether it makes the Water Fish Pocket Monster more viable than before.

Is Aqua Tail Quagsire good in Pokemon GO Battle League?

Quagsire has been a solid budget pick in the Great League of GO Battle League for a while now. This Water and Ground-type critter can decimate numerous opposing critters, but an interesting facet was that it didn't have access to any Water-type Charged Attacks. That said, its options were vast and included moves like Mud Bomb, Sludge Bomb, Earthquake, and Acid Spray.

Aqua Tail is a 50 base power Water-type Charged Attack in Pokemon GO, which becomes 60 base power when STAB is in play. Moreover, it costs only 35 energy. Its addition greatly increases Quagsire's versatility in the format. While the critter was stuck being a Ground-type attacker, with the Water sub-typing only coming in handy defensively, it can now be built as an offensive Water-type as well.

In fact, Quagsire (Water Gun + Aqua Tail + Mud Bomb) can match Swampert's (Mud Shot + Hydro Cannon + Earthquake) performance when both sides utilize a shield each. It can even outdo the latter when both shields are used.

Quagsire getting Aqua Tail makes it a more versatile pick. While most creatures are stuck with one exceptionally good moveset, Quagsire can sport multiple solid combinations, depending on the team. Dedicated GO Battle League enthusiasts should delve into this Community Day.

How to get a Quagsire that knows Aqua Tail in Pokemon GO

Evolving Johto Wooper during Pokemon GO's November Community Day and up to five hours after the event is over will give you a Quagsire that knows Aqua Tail. Once this window passes, you must invest an Elite Charged TM to get this exclusive Charged Attack.

Check out the best IVs to look for when catching Wooper during this event in our November Community Day PvP guide.