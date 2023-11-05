Paldean Wooper and its evolved form, Clodsire, will make their Pokemon GO debut during the November Community Day. Their shiny forms will also be available immediately. Additionally, the Poison Fish Pocket Monster will also get access to an event-exclusive Charged Attack — Megahorn.

Pokemon GO Battle League enthusiasts will be interested in knowing if the creature is any good at all from a PvP perspective, and whether Megahorn adds to its viability. This guide will answer all their questions on these matters.

Is Megahorn Clodsire worth using in Pokemon GO Battle League?

Before answering that question, it is important to see how well Clodsire performs in the GO Battle League in the first place. Although there is no actual gameplay footage available, simulations suggest that it will be an excellent pick for the Great League format. In fact, PvPoke ranks it at number 11.

It has access to a wide range of attacks, which are:

Fast Attacks: Poison Sting, Mud Shot

Charged Attacks: Earthquake, Sludge Bomb, Acid Spray, Water Pulse, Stone Edge, Megahorn (Community Day exclusive)

Clodsire's weaknesses include Ground, Ice, Water, and Psychic. Being a Bug-type Charged Attack, Megahorn gives the creature coverage against Psychic-types. Therefore, it might seem appealing at first glance. However, in practice, it is far from the best Charged Attack choice for Clodsire.

Given Clodsire's bulk in Pokemon GO, you would want it to absorb incoming Charged Attacks, thereby saving shields for more frail team members. Therefore, it is worth noting how Clodsire performs in the zero-shields versus the Great League meta with different movesets.

Each of the variations in consideration uses Poison Sting as the Fast Attack, thanks to its super-fast energy generation. The Charged Attack combinations being tested, and their results against the Great League meta in the absence of shields, are as follows:

Earthquake and Sludge Bomb - 25 W - 16 L - 1 D

Megahorn and Sludge Bomb - 16 W - 26 L - 0 D

Earthquake and Megahorn - 21 W - 20 L - 1 D

The results are similar when it comes to other even-shield situations as well.

Bug-type attacks have less use in the meta since a lot of the popularly used critters resist the elemental typing. Therefore, Clodsire is better off using Earthquake and Sludge Bomb in trainer battles.

How to get a Clodsire that knows Megahorn in Pokemon GO

You can evolve Paldean Wooper by feeding it 50 Candy during the November Community Day or up to five hours after (2-10 pm local time) to get a Clodsire that knows the Charged Attack, Megahorn. If you miss this window, you must invest in an Elite Charged TM to achieve this feat, which is not worth it.

Quagsire will also get an exclusive Charged Attack during Pokemon GO's November Community Day. Check out whether it is any good in the link above.