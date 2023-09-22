Is Vikavolt with Volt Switch good in Pokemon GO PvP?

The hero of Pokemon GO's September 2023 Community Day is the Larva Pokemon from the Alola Region, Grubbin. The pure Bug-type creature evolves into Charjabug, which further becomes Vikavolt. Completing this second stage of evolution during the event, which lasts from 2-5 pm local time on September 23, 2023, or up to five hours after (till 10 pm local time), will provide a Vikavolt that knows the event-exclusive Fast Attack Volt Switch.

Since evolving Chargabug into Vikavolt in Pokemon GO requires not only 100 Grubbin Candy but also a precious Magnetic Lure, many might be wondering if it's worth evolving the critter to access the event-exclusive attack. This guide will provide you with a complete overview.

Is Volt Switch Vikavolt good in Pokemon GO Battle League?

Expand Tweet

Note: Moves marked with * get a 1.2x damage multiplier because of same-type-attack-bonus (STAB)

Following the event, Vikavolt may learn the following Fast Attacks:

Move Damage per turn Energy per turn Volt Switch* (event-exclusive) 3.6 4 Spark* 3.6 3.5 Bug Bite* 3.6 3 Mud Slap 3.66 2.66

As showcased above, Volt Switch is clearly the best Fast Attack option for Vikavolt since it has excellent damage output and generates energy rapidly. So, if you plan on using Vikavolt in PvP battles, you should definitely use one that knows Volt Switch.

That said, Vikavolt isn't the best choice for open editions of the Great League or Ultra League, and definitely not the Master League. While the critter could have been viable in a special Cup like the Electric Cup: Great League Edition, it is banned from that format.

Pokemon GO Electric Cup rules (Image via TPC)

Vikavolt isn't ideal in the game's Trainer Battles for two reasons. Firstly, the creature's stats are too attack-oriented, and secondly, it is outclassed by another Pocket Monster bearing notable similarities.

Vikavolt's high 254 Attack, 158 Defense, and 184 Stamina means it reaches the cap for limited CP formats like the Great League and the Ultra League quite quickly. This leaves it in an extremely vulnerable state when incurring attacks.

Moreover, Vikavolt is outclassed by another Bug and Electric-type Pokemon, Galvantula. With shields in play, the spider-shaped critter reigns supreme in battle simulations, indicating it will do so in most real-life scenarios.

On the downside, to train a Galvantula for the Ultra League, you must find a perfect IV version and max it out with Candy XL. That might be a tall task to achieve since Joltik is usually not the most common spawn.

Volt Switch Vikavolt, especially in the aftermath of the Community Day, can be a solid budget alternative if you seek an Electric and Bug-type for your team.

How to get a Vikavolt that knows Volt Switch in Pokemon GO

Expand Tweet

To get Vikavolt that knows the Fast Attack Volt Switch in Pokemon GO, you must evolve Charjabug using 100 Grubbin Candy in the presence of a Magnetic Lure during the Community Day or five hours after its completion.

Once the event is over, the attack may only be available using an Elite Fast TM.