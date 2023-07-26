What is Pokken Tournament DX? Examining the Pokemon 3D fighting game

The Pokemon franchise has never been afraid to depart from its RPG roots. Such was the case with the 3D fighting game Pokken Tournament, released worldwide in 2016 for the Nintendo WiiU. One year later, the title would see a new port for the Nintendo Switch named Pokken Tournament DX, featuring the same intense gameplay but with new faces and additions that weren't present in the original.

As the name implies, Pokken shares many similarities with the Tekken fighting game series, and both games were developed by Bandai Namco. However, Pokken introduces a few Pokemon-themed twists that Tekken can't quite claim.

For original series fans looking for a new way to battle, it may not be a bad idea to take a look at what Pokken Tournament DX has to offer.

What is Pokken Tournament's gameplay like, and how similar is it to Pokemon?

As previously noted, Pokken Tournament DX has several similarities with Tekken. Pokemon are placed in an arena and must battle across multiple rounds until one player emerges victorious. However, instead of simply selecting moves from a list like in the original Pocket Monsters games, players can fire off attacks at will and move about the battlefield at their leisure.

By using the face buttons, players will attack, jump, and defend themselves from enemy assaults. Furthermore, Pokken Tournament is a game featuring assists, meaning players can call in a Support Pokemon to give them a hand by buffing their attack or defense or helping them out of a sticky situation, among other applications.

At the outset of a battle, fights take place on a 3D plane in the "Field Phase." However, when a particularly strong attack connects with its target, the game shifts to a 2D style known as "Duel Phase." This remains in place until a Pokemon is launched back, which will initiate the phase shift back into 3D with less restricted movement compared to 2D.

A gameplay feature known as Resonance Burst also exists in Pokken, allowing a Pokemon to power up and Mega Evolve or simply boost their battle capabilities. While Resonance Burst is active, creatures also have access to moves like their Burst Attack, which effectively serves as a given character's ultra move.

In addition to one-on-one fights, Pokken Tournament DX introduced the Team Battle mode. This mode operates somewhat akin to games like The King of Fighters by SNK or even Marvel vs Capcom, where trainers can select three Pokemon to place on the same team. When one entrant faints, the next creature on its team steps into the arena.

Although Pokken Tournament DX is undoubtedly a fighting game, it has a heavier focus on action instead of combos, like many other games in the space. This makes Pokken very accessible for fans who may enjoy the Pocket Monsters series but don't exactly have the time to lab combos and matchups like a traditional fighting game.

Which Pokemon can be played in Pokken Tournament DX?

When Pokken Tournament DX arrived on Nintendo Switch, it added all available Pokemon in both the arcade and WiiU versions of the game and also brought new fighters into the fray. After the Battle Pack DLC, the roster of playable creatures increased to 23 total fighters.

In addition to the playable species, Pokken players had access to 36 Support Pokemon (placed in 18 pairs of two creatures) to use during battle. While these creatures aren't controlled in battle like the fighters, they could be used as assists during a bout to help out the player character.

Playable fighters in Pokken Tournament DX

Aegislash

Blastoise

Blaziken

Braixen

Chandelure

Charizard

Croagunk

Darkrai

Decidueye

Empoleon

Garchomp

Gardevoir

Gengar

Lucario

Machamp

Mewtwo

Pikachu

Pikachu Libre

Sceptile

Scizor

Shadow Mewtwo

Suicune

Weavile

Support pairs in Pokken Tournament DX

Litten and Popplio

Emolga and Fennekin

Snivy and Lapras

Frogadier and Eevee

Cubone and Diglett

Jirachi and Whimsicott

Croagunk and Sylveon

Pachirisu and Magikarp

Mismagius and Ninetales

Rotom and Togekiss

Farfetch'd and Electrode

Dragonite and Victini

Espeon and Umbreon

Reshiram and Cresselia

Magneton and Quagsire

Yveltal and Latios

Mega Rayquaza and Mimikyu

Mew and Celebi

Since Pokken Tournament DX was released in 2017, Bandai Namco is no longer supporting the title with new fighters or other content updates. However, the game still sees the limelight during various Pocket Monster events worldwide. Fans are hoping that as the Nintendo Switch continues its life cycle, a new Pokken title will be on the horizon.