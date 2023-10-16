5 times Team Rocket helped Ash in Pokemon anime

Pokemon fans have witnessed Ash and his team get pestered by Team Rocket across their countless adventures. The hilarious bunch of ruffians appear once each episode, constantly challenging the protagonist using new tactics. They vigorously confront Ash's friends and try to steal his Pokemon, only to get blasted off into the sky.

Despite their shenanigans, however, Team Rocket has helped Ash a few times, whether for personal reasons or a more significant cause.

Team Rocket helping Ash in Pokemon anime

1) Snorlax’s blockage

Snorlax in deep sleep (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In the ‘Wake Up, Snorlax' episode, a sleeping Snorlax is seen blocking spring water. Ash and his friends reach the area and try to wake the drowsy monster. However, all of their efforts remain futile.

From a distance, Jesse and James saw them trying to wake up Snorlax and decide to lend a hand. That said, they intend to steal the critter for themselves. Team Rocket kicks off their plan by calling Meowth via a walkie-talkie.

The latter arrives in a balloon and uses cables to attach them to Snorlax in an attempt to lift it. Ash and his squad also help rocket members carry the sleeping creature so they can fill the land with spring water once again.

2) Cheering Pikachu

Team Rocket rooting for Pikachu and Ash (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Team Rocket's major goal is stealing Pikachu from Ash. However, this mischievous group once tried to galvanize the critter after Lt. Surge’s Raichu defeated it in the battle.

As Ash decides to battle him once again, he is confronted by a disguised rocket gang. Much to the viewers' surprise, they stop by to show support for the iconic duo.

Ash’s Pikachu refuses to evolve in the first battle. With a new strategy suggested by Brock, Ash outperforms Lt. Surge’s Raichu as Pikachu uses new moves, Agility and Quick Attack. Though the team finally emerges victorious, we can credit the Rockets for supporting them in times of peril.

3) Surviving together

Everyone working hard to escape Shipwreck (Image via The Pokemon Company)

There is an incident in the anime where Ash and his friends are in a terrible situation. The S.S. Anne luxury ship is about to sink and could take them down with it. In a shocking turn, their lives were saved by Team Rocket. In fact, this malicious team-up was essential to ensure everyone’s survival.

Although they initially battled each other on the ship, they shook hands and teamed up to prevent the misfortune from happening. Shortly after that, Misty expressed her gratitude for their efforts.

4) Battle Erika

Rockets help Ash disguise (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Fans can easily recognize Rocket members despite their numerous disguises. That’s not the case for Ash, as they easily dupe him. In a memorable scenario, both sides decided to enter Erika’s Grass-type gym by working together.

While Team Rocket has its own agenda, the young trainer wants to battle Erika. Their strategy included disguising Ash as a girl. Despite getting caught, this collaboration helped Ash issue his challenge against the gym leader.

5) Saves Ash’s life

Team Rocket saves Ash (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In Pokemon The Movie 2000, Team Rocket was more than essential. Despite sticking to their usual antics, they take a back seat as villains near the climax of this movie. From freeing the Legendary Birds from Lawrence’s stronghold to acquiring the final orb, their teamwork with Ash was pivotal to completing their common goals.

Furthermore, during the battle between Ash’s Charizard and Entei, the protagonist almost falls from the high ground. In the nick of time, Brock saves Ash by grabbing his hand, while the latter is held by Misty and others. The nefarious trio even urges Ash to seek their help in the future.