10 strongest Pokemon rivals of Ash, ranked

The only way fans of the Pokemon franchise and anime would know who the best in the Pokemon world is would be by looking at how trainers compete against their rivals. In Ash’s case, he is known for his enthusiasm, love for Pocket Monsters, and determination to become a great Pokemon master. To follow his dream, he travels all eight regions, befriends monsters, and fights many of the strongest Gym Leaders and opponents.

There are many powerful rivals that Ash faces who come directly from the mainline titles. Many aiming for the same objective as him are seen as his rivals. While some are popular for their strength and resilience, others are loved for their battle knowledge and wisdom.

That said, this article ranks the 10 influential rival figures who fought Ash.

Paul and nine other Pokemon competitors of Ash

10) Hau

Hau and Ash (Image via TPC)

Hau is one of the rivals in the animated series that came from the Pokemon Sun and Moon mainline game. He is a resident of the Alola region and is an easygoing and carefree trainer who can get serious any second. The first time Hau clashed with Ash, he emerged victorious.

As seen in the anime, Ash only won the second battle after utilizing a Z-move. This cutthroat competition makes his opponent a trainer with great potential. Later, he reappeared in the Alola League tournament but lost to Ash again.

9) Raihan

Raihan from the anime (Image via TPC)

Undoubtedly, the best Pokemon battles in the anime are clashes between trainers in the World Coronation Series. Fans saw Raihan, a Gym Leader from the Galar region, competing in the same tournament with Ash and Leon. Raihan’s main rival is Leon; he wants to beat him. Similarly, Ash also considers Leon his opponent, making both of them his competitors.

The battle between Ash and Raihan was satisfying as the former defeated him with no difficulty. To become eligible for the final match in the World Coronation series, Raihan overcame a challenging obstacle - Ash.

8) Barry

Ash and Barry (Image via TPG)

Barry is a solid rival character for Pokemon Diamond and Pearl and Platinum trainers. However, in the anime series, Barry is a relatively easy opponent for Ash. This competitor does not pose a threat because he still needs to perfect his technique and strategy. He has fought against Paul and incorporates the latter's training method.

There are many rivals that Ash has faced throughout his journey, but Barry is one of trainer who comes under the friendly competitor's list. He is an intriguing and exciting character who lost despite possessing a good battle roster due to his nature. Barry loses multiple matches when he participates in the Sinnoh League, though he beat Ash once before the league.

7) Cameron

Cameron and Lucario (Image via TPG)

Cameron shares the same vision as Ash - to become the greatest in the world. The bond he has built with his Pokemon gives fans a glimpse of his strength and friendship. Talking about Cameron's personality, he is a little notorious, restless, and impulsive, but still, he is one of the strongest rivals. He fought his way out despite the odds against him during the Unova League quarter-finals.

Cameron shows his potential and skills by taking down Ash in the league. Although he only had five Pokemon instead of six, he managed to beat the main anime protagonist. In the midst of the battle, Cameron’s Riolu evolves into Lucario. He first defeats Ash’s Snivy, and with Lucario, he conquers Ash’s Pikachu, kicking Ash out of the league.

6) Whitney and Sabrina

Whitney and Sabrina (Image via TPC)

While Whitney is a Gym Leader of the Goldenrod City's Gym, Sabrina is a Gym Leader of the Saffron Gym. Both have a reputation for being strong leaders and giving trainers who like to compete with them a hard time. Not even Ash could beat them in the first confrontation. He was victorious only when he took them down in rematches.

Without a doubt, these leaders gave Ash a taste of loss. We can assume that they are stronger than him at the time of their matches and rematches, but he may be far too robust for Whitney and Sabrina when comparing Galar-Ash.

5) Alain

Alain, as seen in the anime (Image via TPC)

Alain is a power seeker who wanders in the Pokemon world in search of true strength. Due to his obsession with power, he feels no joy even when he wins battles. This intriguing personality separates him from other rival figures whom Ash has faced. He is infamous for taking down Ash’s Pocket Monsters and winning the fight in the Kalos League finals.

Looking at his background, he is a member who works for Team Flare and does extensive research to find out undiscovered knowledge behind Mega Evolution.

4) Bea

Bea and Ash (Image via TPC)

Bea wants to be the best trainer - a World Coronation Series tournament winner. She believes in her determination and power as a Gym Leader from the Galar region. As Bea enters this competition where Ash participates, she faces him early and defeats him to emerge victorious. This loss provides insights to Ash regarding his mistakes in the battle.

Ash acknowledges that he is battling at a different level and needs to level up to win. With this experience, he manages to draw the next battle after that. In the final match, he wins the round and enters the higher tiers of the World Coronation Series competition.

3) Gladion

Gladion, as seen in the anime (Image via TPC)

The Pokemon Sun and Moon anime era introduced many characters; one of the likable trainers is Gladion. Just like how Ash usually uses Pikachu, this rival trainer is known to use his signature Pocket Monster, Silvally. Although their bond isn’t all about friendship, they push each other to break their limits to reach their maximum potential.

Thanks to Gladion, anime fans witnessed the epic evolution of Rockruff as well as the win, making Ash the winner of the Manalo Conference.

However, this wasn’t the case when Ash faced Gladion previously. He lost several matches to him during their adventure in the Alola region. Both of them grew in strength, knowledge, and friendship to make them the greatest Pokemon Master in the future.

2) Gary Oak and Leon

Gary Oak and Leon (Image via TPC)

Professor Oak’s grandson, Gray Oak, is the first rival Ash ever had in the Pokemon anime. They went toe-to-toe from the beginning of their journeys in the Kanto region. This rivalry was much needed as it helped them become great trainers.

Gray likes mocking Ash because he is confident and knows how Ash might respond to his Pocket Monsters. Thanks to him, franchise fans witnessed some iconic Pokemon moments and battles.

Leon, on the other hand, is the champion of the Galar region. He has appeared in Pokemon Sword and Shield and the anime. As soon as Ash learned about Leon’s status and outstanding battle capabilities, he intended to battle him someday. It came true when both of them participated in the World Coronation Series. In the final round of that tournament, he lost to Ash, solidifying him as a top-tier rival.

1) Paul

.Paul and Ash (Image via TPC)

What sets Paul apart from others is that he knows how to challenge Pokemon trainers. He understands it isn’t just about winning; it’s more than that. Anyone who tries battling him, including Ash, knows one needs to strengthen one's belief and dream before entering into a competition.

While Ash believes Pocket Monsters should be loved, respected, and cared for, Paul believes in hardcore training and ruthless strategies.

After so many losses, Ash finally settled the philosophical and competitive fight with Paul. His sheer competence was enough to prove that trainers might not achieve what they have dreamt of just with the power of friendship. However, Ash validated his belief by eventually winning against him.