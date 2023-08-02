As we dive into the ever-evolving world of Pokemon GO, Trainers are constantly seeking to optimize their teams and secure victories in battles. Building your party to various situations is key to success in this game. With Mega Evolutions being a powerful addition to the game, knowing which Pokemon rank highest on the Tier List is essential.

In this article, let's look at the latest Mega Evolution Tier List for August 2023, categorizing the eligible Pokemon based on their strength and abilities.

Pokemon Go Mega Evolution tier list for August 2023

S Tier

Current S tier Mega Evolutions in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In the S Tier, you'll find the absolute kings of Mega Evolutions in the game. These Pokemon reign supreme with their unmatched stats, movesets, and battle usability. Choosing them ensures your chances of losing in battles are extremely slim, as they possess an overwhelming advantage over most opponents.

Mega Rayquaza

Mega Salamence

Mega Tyranitar

A Tier

Current A tier Mega Evolutions in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Moving on to the A Tier, we encounter Pokemon that stand far superior to many others. They are incredibly reliable in every situation and possess only minor deficiencies that keep them from reaching the S Tier. However, don't hesitate to use them, as they remain formidable contenders.

Mega Charizard Y

Mega Gengar

Mega Gyarados

Mega Latias

Mega Latios

Mega Alakazam

Mega Sceptile

Mega Blaziken

Mega Swampert

Mega Gardevoir

Mega Diancie

B Tier

Current B tier Mega Evolutions in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The B Tier comprises Pokemon with decent stats and movesets. When utilized correctly, they can dominate battles and be valuable assets to your team. Though they may not be the absolute best, having them on your side won't put you in a tight spot during battles.

Mega Charizard X

Mega Venusaur

Mega Blastoise

Mega Pidgeot

Mega Houndoom

Mega Ampharos

Mega Manectric

Mega Lopunny

Mega Aerodactyl

Mega Scizor

Mega Banette

Mega Pinsir

C Tier

Current C tier Mega Evolutions in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon in the C Tier either fall short in terms of stats or have limited ability to deliver high DPS (damage per second). To make the most effective use of them, players might need to strategize carefully and deploy them strategically in battle.

Mega Beedrill

Mega Abomasnow

Mega Altaria

Mega Slowbro

Mega Absol

Mega Steelix

Mega Kangaskhan

Mega Aggron

D Tier

Current D tier Mega Evolutions in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Finally, we have the D Tier, where Pokemon possess terrible stats and movesets. They exhibit the lowest degrees of survivability and damage output among all the Mega Evolutions. In many cases, some non-Mega Evolutions would perform better than them, so it's advised to choose wisely when considering these Pokemon for your team.

Mega Medicham

Mega Sableye

The Pokemon GO Mega Evolution Tier List for August 2023 offers valuable insight into the strengths and weaknesses of various Mega Evolutions. Remember that each Mega Evolution has unique advantages, and building a well-rounded team with diverse typings and movesets is crucial for success in battles. Don't hesitate to use Pokemon from the lower tiers, as they can impact certain situations.