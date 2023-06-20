Ranking 10 best Pokemon anime episodes of all time

With the Pokemon anime coming to its close and welcoming a new generation with the Horizons adaptation, many older fans recall the series's earlier years with fondness and nostalgia. This has fueled the never-ending debate of which anime episodes are the best of the best.

Though the list is sure to differ from person to person, some episodes hold a certain level of quality that others simply do not have. So which ten episodes are some of the best the series offers?

The Pokemon Anime's 10 Best Episodes

Volcanic Panic

A screenshot from the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A special episode was often seen as one of the best that showcases Ash's Charizard. Volcanic Panic is also the episode where Ash won his Blaze Badge from Blaine, awarding him his seventh total badge. This episode showcases some of Charizard's most well-known and egotistical personality traits, with it only having involved itself in the battle to show up Blaine's Magmar.

Pokemon Emergency

A screenshot from the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The second episode of the anime is one of the most legendary because it introduced the beloved Team Rocket Trio, who would grow to be the anime's main villain. However, these lovable characters developed into more than incompetent bad guys, becoming some of the cast's most loved members.

Bye-Bye Butterfree

A screenshot from the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Bye-Bye Butterfree is iconic for being one of the saddest episodes in the franchise. Seeing Ash say goodbye to the first creature he ever caught and fully evolved was enough to easily pull the heartstrings of fans for generations to come. This was the first episode of many featuring Ash's iconic goodbyes to some of his best allies.

Here Comes the Squirtle Squad

A screenshot from the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Here Comes the Squirtle Squad has cemented itself in the hearts of fans thanks to the entertaining and comedic escapades of these sharply dressed criminal masterminds. This resulted in Ash bringing the leader of the bunch along with him on his travels, and can always put a smile on the viewer's face.

One Journey Ends, Another Begins...

A screenshot from the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One of the most depressing episodes the franchise has ever seen, One Journey Ends marks the conclusion of the Stray Litten era as it enters Ash's care. Showcasing the creature attempting to master the Fire Fang move, this episode is best to experience due to the shocking twist that leaves a lasting impact on the viewer.

Charmander - The Stray Pokemon

A screenshot from the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This episode is known for introducing audiences to Ash's second most iconic friend, the Charmander, who would eventually become his Charizard. Following a common trend with the Fire-types, the main character adopts rescuing them from harsh circumstances; this episode also marks the debut of this trope.

Pika and Goliath

A screenshot from the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One of the most memorable episodes from the Sinnoh saga of the anime, Pika and Goliath, was a very impactful episode for Pikachu, being one of the few where the topic of the character's evolution into Raichu. After getting demolished in a battle against its evolution, Pikachu debates whether or not it should evolve to keep growing stronger or remain as it is.

All Hail the Ice Battlefield

A screenshot from the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This episode, for many, marked where the Kalos saga turned up the action to 11. Being the first instance where Ash-Greninja is purposefully used, the two master the Battle Bond energy between Ash and his Greninja, allowing the two to let loose after an emotional series of training sequences.

Battling a Thaw in Relations

A screenshot from the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One of the Sinnoh saga's most action-packed episodes, Ash's fight for his final gym badge left a strong impression on fans as it presents the raw power Infernape has when empowered by its Blaze ability. For its performance in this battle alone, many fans have cemented Infernape as one of Ash's most powerful team members.

Splash, Dash, and Smash for the Crown

A screenshot from the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A staggering showcase of the quality that the anime can have in rare instances, Splash, Dash, and Smash for the Crown shows the audience precisely what Magikarp is capable of. Being half the length of the standard episode, the writers did an excellent job of starting and satisfyingly concluding a triumphant tale that will be remembered for generations to come.

