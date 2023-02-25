How to best counter Mighty Pikachu in Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

The Mighty Pikachu Seven-Star Tera Raid is out in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Some Trainers might need assistance in countering this iconic electric rodent. Here are some excellent options that can safely take out the series' mascot:

Gastrodon

Clodsire

Grass-types that resist both Water and Electric (Liligant, Lurantis, etc.)

This guide will cover this Mighty Pikachu's moveset and why the Pocket Monsters from the above list can be good counters to it. Note that you can only catch this electric rodent once via this Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle.

However, you can challenge it several times if you wish to get its rewards.

How to counter Mighty Pikachu in the latest Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

For starters, you need to know the important details of this Mighty Pikachu Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle:

Tera Type: Water

Water Held Item: Light Ball

Light Ball Mark: Mightiest

Its moves are:

Thunder

Surf

Play Rough

Iron Tail

Rain Dance

Thus, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trainers will want to get something that resists Electric, Water, Fairy, and Steel-type moves. Here is a quick summary of why the counters from the top of this article were recommended:

Gastrodon: Storm Drain and its Ground-type make it immune to Surf and Thunder. Its Water-type also makes it resist Iron Tail.

Storm Drain and its Ground-type make it immune to Surf and Thunder. Its Water-type also makes it resist Iron Tail. Clodsire: Has Water Absorb and a Ground-type. Its Poison-type makes it resist Play Rough.

Has Water Absorb and a Ground-type. Its Poison-type makes it resist Play Rough. Lilligant, Lurantis, and other good Grass-types: These choices resist Thunder and Surf while also hitting the Mighty Pikachu super effectively with their STAB options. Sunny Day and Giga Drain are also useful in this Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle.

Let's look at some good Pokemon Scarlet and Violet builds that may help players against this iconic foe.

Tera Raid Builds against the Seven-Star Mighty Pikachu

Clodsire is a safe option to use in this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet battle (Image via Game Freak)

Gastrodon and Clodsire aren't great offensive options, but their defensive utility is unrivaled in this Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle. Here is a build for Gastrodon:

Ability: Storm Drain

Storm Drain Nature: Adamant

Adamant EVs: 252 Attack / 252 Defense / 4 HP

252 Attack / 252 Defense / 4 HP Moves: Curse + Recover + Earthquake + Helping Hand

Curse + Recover + Earthquake + Helping Hand Tera-Type: Ground

Ground Item: Shell Bell or Leftovers

Similarly, here is a build for Clodsire to use in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Ability: Water Absorb

Water Absorb Nature: Adamant

Adamant EVs: 252 Attack / 252 Defense / 4 HP

252 Attack / 252 Defense / 4 HP Moves: Curse + Recover + Earthquake + Tera Blast

Curse + Recover + Earthquake + Tera Blast Tera-Type: Ground

Ground Item: Shell Bell or Leftovers

The main goal here is to set up Curses and then use Earthquake. Remember, this Mighty Pikachu is a Water-type, so it will take Earthquakes neutrally.

Many Grass-types work phenomenally against this Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For example, Lilligant has a wonderful setup move and can heal whilst utilizing Super Effective moves against Mighty Pikachu.

Ability: Chlorophyll

Chlorophyll Nature: Modest

Modest EVs: 252 Sp. Attack / 252 HP / 4 Defense

252 Sp. Attack / 252 HP / 4 Defense Moves: Quiver Dance + Giga Drain + Energy Ball + Light Screen or Sunny Day

Quiver Dance + Giga Drain + Energy Ball + Light Screen or Sunny Day Tera-Type: Grass

Grass Item: Shell Bell or Leftovers

Light Screen helps all allies take less from Special Attacks, but Sunny Day can weaken Surf while greatly reducing Thunder's Accuracy.

Another solid option to use in this Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle is Lurantis. Here is a good build for it in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Ability: Contrary

Contrary Nature: Modest

Modest EVs: 252 Sp. Attack / 252 HP / 4 Defense

252 Sp. Attack / 252 HP / 4 Defense Moves: Leaf Storm + Synthesis + Sunny Day + Solar Beam

Leaf Storm + Synthesis + Sunny Day + Solar Beam Tera-Type: Grass

Grass Item: Shell Bell or Leftovers

Sunny Day buffs Synthesis and makes Solar Beam a one-turn move, which is nice to conserve Leaf Storm PP. Otherwise, Sunny Day is good for hurting Mighty Pikachu's offense just a bit in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

