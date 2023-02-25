How to best counter Mighty Pikachu in Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

The Mighty Pikachu Seven-Star Tera Raid is out in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Some Trainers might need assistance in countering this iconic electric rodent. Here are some excellent options that can safely take out the series' mascot:
- Gastrodon
- Clodsire
- Grass-types that resist both Water and Electric (Liligant, Lurantis, etc.)
This guide will cover this Mighty Pikachu's moveset and why the Pocket Monsters from the above list can be good counters to it. Note that you can only catch this electric rodent once via this Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle.
However, you can challenge it several times if you wish to get its rewards.
How to counter Mighty Pikachu in the latest Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
For starters, you need to know the important details of this Mighty Pikachu Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle:
- Tera Type: Water
- Held Item: Light Ball
- Mark: Mightiest
Its moves are:
- Thunder
- Surf
- Play Rough
- Iron Tail
- Rain Dance
Thus, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trainers will want to get something that resists Electric, Water, Fairy, and Steel-type moves. Here is a quick summary of why the counters from the top of this article were recommended:
- Gastrodon: Storm Drain and its Ground-type make it immune to Surf and Thunder. Its Water-type also makes it resist Iron Tail.
- Clodsire: Has Water Absorb and a Ground-type. Its Poison-type makes it resist Play Rough.
- Lilligant, Lurantis, and other good Grass-types: These choices resist Thunder and Surf while also hitting the Mighty Pikachu super effectively with their STAB options. Sunny Day and Giga Drain are also useful in this Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle.
Let's look at some good Pokemon Scarlet and Violet builds that may help players against this iconic foe.
Tera Raid Builds against the Seven-Star Mighty Pikachu
Gastrodon and Clodsire aren't great offensive options, but their defensive utility is unrivaled in this Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle. Here is a build for Gastrodon:
- Ability: Storm Drain
- Nature: Adamant
- EVs: 252 Attack / 252 Defense / 4 HP
- Moves: Curse + Recover + Earthquake + Helping Hand
- Tera-Type: Ground
- Item: Shell Bell or Leftovers
Similarly, here is a build for Clodsire to use in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:
- Ability: Water Absorb
- Nature: Adamant
- EVs: 252 Attack / 252 Defense / 4 HP
- Moves: Curse + Recover + Earthquake + Tera Blast
- Tera-Type: Ground
- Item: Shell Bell or Leftovers
The main goal here is to set up Curses and then use Earthquake. Remember, this Mighty Pikachu is a Water-type, so it will take Earthquakes neutrally.
Many Grass-types work phenomenally against this Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For example, Lilligant has a wonderful setup move and can heal whilst utilizing Super Effective moves against Mighty Pikachu.
- Ability: Chlorophyll
- Nature: Modest
- EVs: 252 Sp. Attack / 252 HP / 4 Defense
- Moves: Quiver Dance + Giga Drain + Energy Ball + Light Screen or Sunny Day
- Tera-Type: Grass
- Item: Shell Bell or Leftovers
Light Screen helps all allies take less from Special Attacks, but Sunny Day can weaken Surf while greatly reducing Thunder's Accuracy.
Another solid option to use in this Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle is Lurantis. Here is a good build for it in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:
- Ability: Contrary
- Nature: Modest
- EVs: 252 Sp. Attack / 252 HP / 4 Defense
- Moves: Leaf Storm + Synthesis + Sunny Day + Solar Beam
- Tera-Type: Grass
- Item: Shell Bell or Leftovers
Sunny Day buffs Synthesis and makes Solar Beam a one-turn move, which is nice to conserve Leaf Storm PP. Otherwise, Sunny Day is good for hurting Mighty Pikachu's offense just a bit in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.