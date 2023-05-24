"We got the Masterkarp": Pokemon GO player celebrates catching Magikarp with a Master Ball

Pokemon GO's recently-released Master Ball is known to be a limited commodity throughout the franchise. Although many fans are saving their Master Balls for the likes of Galarian Articuno/Zapdos/Moltres or other hard-to-catch creatures, some players have other plans. Such was the case for Redditor Rustyybucket, who used their Master Ball on a Magikarp instead.

Rustyybucket recently dropped a post on Pokemon GO's subreddit titled "We did it boys, we got the Masterkarp." According to the Redditor, they had caught a Magikarp with a Master Ball in every Pokemon game and could now continue the streak in Niantic's mobile title.

Rustyybucket's decision was met with confusion and laughter from Pokemon GO players. While some fans thought using a Master Ball on a Magikarp was a waste, others cracked jokes and had quite a bit of fun with the post.

Pokemon GO players react to Magikarp being caught with a Master Ball

Well before the advent of Pokemon GO, trainers often criticized players who they believed "wasted" their Master Ball on a Pocket Monster that was easy to catch. However, the Master Ball doesn't exactly come with specific instructions on which creatures it should be used on, and the fact that there are no limits means that players can use it on any species they'd like.

Rustyybucket themself explained that they continued their "Masterkarp" streak because it creates a conversation and using a Master Ball on Legendary/Mythic Pokemon removes any challenge from obtaining them.

According to Rustyybucket, there wasn't much point in catching the Galarian Bird Trio with the Master Ball since they already had all three creatures, which were now languishing in their storage box on Pokemon HOME.

Rustyybucket continued by saying that as long as players are having fun, the criticisms for "wasting" a Master Ball shouldn't matter. After all, not every Pokemon GO trainer plays the game the same way or takes it as seriously as others.

Rustyybucket also cited the "Dexit" controversy as part of their reasoning for continuing to catch Magikarp with Master Balls. This controversy came to a head during the release of Pokemon Sword and Shield when Game Freak confirmed that there would be no National Pokedex for the games. This meant many Pocket Monsters wouldn't be transferable from previous games to the new titles.

Furthermore, while Pokemon HOME did address these issues a bit, there are still creatures that never made their way to Sword and Shield, and the same can be said of the recent Scarlet and Violet titles. Pokemon GO also has quite a ways to go to introduce all of the franchise's titular creatures.

Fortunately, many of the most upvoted posts on the Pokemon GO subreddit post were positive, with players having a laugh about the situation. The reaction stands in stark contrast to many fans who take Pokemon, even GO, quite seriously and decried the use of a Master Ball on a Pocket Monster like Magikarp, which can easily be caught without it.

Rustyybucket pointed out this contention, as it created a conversation surrounding players' uses of Master Balls and how the community oftentimes attempts to police its own members on how to use the powerful Pokeball "correctly".

Rustyybucket does make a very good point. If a Pokemon GO player receives a free Master Ball as part of the recent Let's GO! questline, it really shouldn't matter what they decide to use it on.

Every player has their own rationale and plays the game their own way, and fans who are fervently telling others that they're using their Master Ball incorrectly are missing the point or are taking a game about catching fictional creatures a bit too seriously. Games are meant to be fun, and not every player has their heart set on capturing all of the rarest Pokemon or being the best trainer ever.

At the end of the day, what a Pokemon GO player does with their Master Ball or any of their other items is up to them. If it's more fun to catch a "Masterkarp" than a rare species, then players like Rustyybucket are within their rights to do what they want. There's no rule against it, and if fans are enjoying their experience doing so, the opinions of players who say otherwise don't amount to much.

Poll : 0 votes