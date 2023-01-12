How to get Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, and Galarian Moltres in Pokemon GO? (January 2023)

Pokemon GO is getting more creative with each passing day. Despite what many may think about the company, Niantic is still looking for unique and more ways for its players to find some of the most sought-after creatures in the game. Some of which are Legendary Pokemon.

The Galarian Bird Trio is a unique group of Legendary Pokemon throughout the franchise. This is due to the members being the only Legendary Pokemon in the franchise with regional variants. However, unlike every other regional variant of creatures, these cannot be hatched from eggs.

Despite what finding most other Legendary Pokemon in the mobile game would imply, finding these specific creatures in the mobile game is a bit more complicated.

Tips for finding the Galarian Birds in Pokemon GO

Finding the Galarian Birds in Pokemon GO relies solely on the Daily Adventure Incense. This feature was recently added and gives players free use of the Incense item once daily for 15 minutes. This item works the same as the standard Incense, but it hides the possibility of spawning some special Pokemon.

These special Pokemon are the Galarian Legendary Birds. Very rarely, players may see one in the wild while their Daily Adventure Incense is active. The exact chance of one spawning during Incense's duration has not been confirmed, but few players have reported seeing one, and even fewer report catching one.

While seeing one of these Legendary Pokemon spawn in the wild is a rare chance in it, being able to catch one is even more difficult. This is due to these creatures' high flee rate when encountered. As experienced players will know, every wild Pokemon has the chance to flee when encountered in Pokemon GO. Rare creates have a higher chance of fleeing.

There are several ways players may be able to increase the likelihood of these creatures spawning, but there is never a guaranteed way to make one appear. The easiest of which is to keep an eye on the weather. Pokemon GO's weather boost is one many players know of but rarely consider when hunting a certain creature.

Since every Galarian Bird shares a Flying typing, players should hunt for these creatures in windy weather. These conditions greatly increase the chances for Flying-type Pokemon to spawn. Aside from this, using the Daily Adventure Incense in an urban area around Pokestops with Lure Modules attached will significantly help one's odds.

When the time comes and players find one in the wild, the real challenge is getting it to stay in a Poke Ball. Since players will likely only have one shot of making it stay, they need to make it count. Using a gold Razz Berry with an Ultra Ball while landing a curveball in the Excellent zone will give players the best chance to catch one of these Legendary Pokemon when they find one.

