5 Pokemon that Pokemon GO players should catch with Master Ball

Pokemon GO is adding the ultimate Pokeball at long last, with the Master Ball arriving on June 1, 2023, as part of the current Rising Heroes season. A free Special Research questline will debut, where Professor Willow will gift players the ultimate-performance Pokeball. For those who may not know, the Master Ball is an incredibly rare ball that will catch any Pokemon in the game without fail.

Once trainers have a Master Ball in Pokemon GO, what should they use it on? Theoretically, they could use it on just about any Pokemon. However, using this rare Pokeball on a random Pocket Monster would be a waste.

Though the ultimate decision falls to each trainer in Pokemon GO, there are some recommended creatures they may want to save their Master Ball for.

Five Pokemon worth using a Master Ball on in Pokemon GO

1) Groudon

Although it's typically seen in the raid arena, Pokemon GO enthusiasts have had the opportunity to catch Groudon as a PvP and Research Task reward in the past. While Premier Balls are players' sole options in post-raid encounters, they can use whichever Pokeball for Groudon. Granted, this may be incredibly difficult, considering Groudon hasn't appeared outside the raid rotation in a few years, but Niantic may still have some surprises.

Not only does Groudon have a low catch rate like many of its fellow legendaries, but the introduction of its Primal Form in Pokemon GO has also made it an immensely capable battler well beyond its previous state.

2) Mew

Mew remains one of the most elusive species in the Pocket Monsters mythos, and Pokemon GO is no exception. The genetic ancestor to nearly all species in the game has only appeared as a reward in two research questlines, and it retains its low catch rate from previous games.

Since this is the case, and with Mew being so incredibly rare, it may not be a bad idea to hold on to a Master Ball to finally capture the 151st Pokemon. Considering Mew can learn a massive collection of moves, trainers who capture it have the incentive to power it up and use it in battle.

3) The Lake Guardian Trio

Three of the most elusive creatures in Pokemon GO are Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf, legendary species originating from the Sinnoh region. However, the catch with these three creatures is that while they spawn in the wild, they have incredibly low appearance and catch rates.

Furthermore, the three Lake Guardians are split between different regions in the world, so players will have to likely do some traveling to catch these three legendaries in the wild.

If trainers spot a Lake Guardian in the wild, a Master Ball shouldn't be out of the question. Finding these three Pocket Monsters is an uphill task, much less catching them.

4) Hoopa

Hoopa hasn't been around so far in 2023, but it's still a creature that Pokemon GO players should consider using a Master Ball on. Its Unbound Form has only been catchable via raids, but players have been able to catch its initial Confined Form in the past thanks to a research questline known as Misunderstood Mischief.

Since this is the case, it isn't inconceivable that Niantic may re-introduce this whimsical mythical species in 2023 or beyond. If trainers can reencounter Hoopa outside of a raid, they should keep their Master Ball handy.

5) The Galarian Bird Trio

Three legendaries who only spawn while players have a Daily Adventure Incense active: Galarian Articuno, Moltres, and Zapdos. They have incredibly low chances of spawning in the wild. Furthermore, the three Galarian counterparts to Kanto's Legendary Birds have a roughly 90% chance to escape capture after each failed catch attempt.

Many Pokemon GO fans have gushed over finding one of these three species just to watch them run away, so one shouldn't give them the opportunity. If a player's preferred Galarian Legendary Bird appears, hit it with a Master Ball and keep it from escaping.

