Pokemon GO Master Ball Special Research: All tasks and rewards

With Party Up 2023 coming online around the world, a paid Master Ball Special Research has arrived in Pokemon GO. Trainers who have not completed the season-long Adventures Abound Timed Investigation rewarding the unique Poke Ball can purchase the ticket from the in-game store. Once that's done, they must complete all the tasks to get their hands on the elusive Master Ball.

The Timed Investigation Master Ball was available from Friday, September 1, 2023, at 10 am local time till Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at 8 pm local time. While it was free, the tasks were significantly difficult, involving activities like catching 100 different Pokemon species and spinning 300 PokeStops.

How to get Pokemon GO Master Ball Special Research in Party Up

As stated above, Pokemon GO trainers can get the Master Ball Special Research by purchasing the respective ticket from the in-game store. The price is set at $7.99 USD or its equivalent in local currency.

The tickets have to be bought within the next 6 days according to the timer in the in-game shop.

Pokemon GO Master Ball Special Research tasks and rewards guide

Once trainers have the Master Ball Special Research, they will have to complete the following tasks to unlock all available rewards:

Master Ball Special Research - Step 1 of 3

Catch 300 Pokemon - 6000 XP

Use 180 Berries to help catch Pokemon - 6000 XP

Catch 60 Pokemon in a single day - 6000 XP

Rewards: 7500 XP

Master Ball Special Research - Step 2 of 3

Catch 500 Pokemon - 6000 XP

Hatch 30 Eggs - 6000 XP

Make 100 Excellent Throws - 6000 XP

Rewards: 7500 XP

Master Ball Special Research - Step 3 of 3

Catch 150 Pokemon in Poke Balls - 6000 XP

Catch 150 Pokemon in Great Balls - 6000 XP

Catch 150 Pokemon in Ultra Balls - 6000 XP

Catch 150 different species of Pokemon - 6000 XP

Rewards: 25000 XP, 3000x Stardust, 1x Master Ball

Given the Master Ball's uniqueness, Niantic has involved quite a few difficult or tedious-to-complete tasks in the Special Research questline. This will not be a surprise to trainers who have already seen the Timed Investigation Master Ball that was live earlier during the season.

Thankfully, the developers have not mentioned any deadline by which trainers will have to complete all the tasks and claim all the available rewards. This will allow them enough time to perform all the required steps. The unique powers and the overall rarity of this Poke Ball means players have to be careful who they use their Master Ball on.

Master Ball Special Research will come online, along with a new Pokemon GO event. Party Up began on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at 10 am local time and is set to continue until Monday, November 27, 2023, at 8 pm local time. Check our Party Up guide to learn more about the event.