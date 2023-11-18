Pokemon GO Party Up: Schedule, Paldean Pokemon, event bonuses, and more

Niantic revealed details regarding the Pokemon GO Party Up event, with complete details about the wild encounters, raid bosses, event bonus, and more that will be in play. Paldean pocket monsters that debuted in the past few months will also be featured. The game's web store will also provide a PokeCoin bonus and a Seasonal Special Box for trainers to cash in on.

Read on to find out all the available Party Up event details.

Pokemon GO Party Up schedule

Party Up will run from Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at 10 am local time to Monday, November 27, 2023, at 8 pm local time. This event will provide trainers a little less than a week to enjoy everything on offer and band up with other trainers in real life.

Pokemon GO Party Up event bonuses

Expand Tweet

The Party Up event bonuses are as follows:

Up to five Special Trades can be made a day.

Two additional Candy for trading Pokémon.

Trainers level 31 and up are guaranteed to receive Candy XL for trading Pokémon.

2× XP for winning Raid Battles.

Pokemon GO Party Up Timed Research and Master Ball Special Research

Party Play will provide trainers with unique Timed Research questlines that will focus on Party Play activities. Rewards include Charged TMs, Lucky Eggs, Premium Raid Passes, and Hisuian Growlithe and Wurmple wearing party hat encounters.

Players can also purchase a Special Research that will lead them to a Master Ball in-game. It is available to those who have not completed the Timed Investigation that was available this season.

Pokemon GO Party Up wild encounters

The wild encounters with an increased spawn rate for Party Up are as follows:

Gothita [shiny encounter available]

Solosis [shiny encounter available]

Morelull [shiny encounter available]

Sprigatito

Fuecoco

Quaxly

Lechonk [shiny encounter available]

Nymble

Pawmi

Smoliv

Tadbulb

Pokemon GO Party Up raid bosses

The raid bosses available during the Party Up event are as follows:

One-Star Raids

Hisuian Growlithe [shiny encounter available]

Nosepass [shiny encounter available]

Dwebble [shiny encounter available]

Klink [shiny encounter available]

Lechonk [shiny encounter available]

Three-Star Raids

Rhydon

Pelipper

Gardevoir [shiny encounter available]

Bombirdier [shiny encounter available]

Five-Star Raids

Terrakion [shiny encounter available]

Mega Raids

Mega Kangaskhan [shiny encounter available]

Pokemon GO Party Up Field Research task encounters

Trainers can complete event-themed Field Research tasks available during Party Up. The Field Research task completion encounters are as follows:

Hisuian Growlithe [shiny encounter available]

Wurmple wearing a party hat [shiny encounter available]

Nosepass [shiny encounter available]

Gothita [shiny encounter available]

Solosis [shiny encounter available]

Sprigatito

Fuecoco

Quaxly

Expand Tweet

Trainers can check out the remaining few events for this month and the Season of Adventures Abound in our November 2023 content roadmap guide.