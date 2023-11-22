Pokemon GO Party Up Timed Research and Field Research: All tasks and rewards

Pokemon GO Party Up is now online, and with it arrives a host of Timed Research and Field Research tasks for players to complete. Rewards for the same vary from in-game resources to pocket monster encounters. Players also have a bevy of wild encounters to come across, already Gen IX debuts to defeat in raids, and plenty more.

Party Up began on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at 10 am local time and will conclude on Monday, November 27, 2023, at 8 pm local time. Trainers will have enough time to complete all the tasks for event-specific Timed Research and Field Research questlines.

Pokemon GO Party Up Timed Research tasks and rewards guide

The Party Up Timed Research questline has the following tasks and rewards:

Party Up Timed Research - Step 1 of 1

Win 3 raids while in a party - Hisuian Growlithe encounter

Use 5 supereffective Charged Attacks while in a party - 3x Charged TM

Catch 30 Pokemon while in a party - 1x Lucky Egg

Spin 30 PokeStops or Gyms while in a party - 1x Premium Battle Pass

Explore 3 km while in a party - 2500 XP

Complete 3 Party Challenges - 1000x Stardust

Rewards: Wurmple with a Party Hat encounter, 5000 XP, 2000x Stardust

Pokemon GO Party Up Field Research tasks and rewards guide

Event-themed Field Research tasks will be available with the following rewards:

Catch 10 Pokemon - Quaxly encounter

Win a raid - Wurmple with a Party Hat encounter [shiny encounter available]

Power up Pokemon 5 times - Fuecoco encounter

Power up Pokemon 10 times - Hisuian Growlithe encounter [shiny encounter available], Wurmple with a Party Hat encounter [shiny encounter available], or Nosepass [shiny encounter available]

Explore 1 km - Sprigatito encounter

Spin 5 PokeStops - 300x Stardust

Spin 10 PokeStops - 3x Hyper Potion or 2x Revive

Trade a Pokemon - Gothita encounter [shiny encounter available], or Solosis encounter [shiny encounter available]

With Season of Adventures Abound wrapping up this month, trainers have one more event to look forward to in the November 25 Mareep Community Day Classic event.

Players can check out what remains in our Pokemon GO November 2023 content roadmap guide.

A new season is set to start at the beginning of December 2023, and several Pokemon GO leaks have been doing the rounds in recent weeks. Shiny Hisuian Samurott and Annihilape have been earmarked to debut in these posts. All that remains is for Niantic to officially confirm the season and everything that will be on offer.