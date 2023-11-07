Pokemon GO Mareep Community Day Classic November 2023: Featured attacks, event bonuses, and more

Niantic has revealed that Mareep will be the star of November 2023's Community Day Classic event in Pokemon GO. The creature was originally released with the Johto-region Pokemon in 2017 and was the focus of the fourth-ever Community Day event in the game. It will now be back in large numbers for trainers to catch on Saturday, November 25, 2023, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time.

Alongside the large number of Mareep spawns with boosted shiny rates, you can enjoy a variety of other bonuses. This article tells you everything you need to know in that regard.

Pokemon GO November 2023 Community Day Classic: Ampharos featured attack

Evolving Flaaffy (evolve Mareep using 25 Candy to get one) by feeding it 100 Candy during Pokemon GO's Community Day or up to two hours later (7 pm local time on November 25) will give you an Ampharos that knows the Charged Attack Dragon Pulse.

Dragon Pulse has the following stats in the game:

Trainer Battles : 90 power

: 90 power Gyms and raids: 90 power

Dragon Pulse is not an effective move for Ampharos, as the creature cannot take great advantage of it in either raid battles or trainer battles. You are best off using Charged Attacks like Brutal Swing and the latest addition, Trailblaze.

Pokemon GO November 2023 Community Day Classic event bonuses

The following event bonuses will be active during this special Pokemon GO event:

1/4 Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in Incubators during the event period.

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.

Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours.

Take a few snapshots during the Community Day Classic for a surprise!

The lowered Hatch Distance bonus was also active during November's Wooper and Paldean Wooper Community Day event.

November Community Day Classic 2023–themed Field Research tasks

The upcoming event will feature a Field Research task, which will involve catching three Mareep for rewards such as additional encounters with Mareep, Stardust, Great Balls, and more.

You can get these Field Research tasks by spinning PokeStops during the three-hour event period.

All November 2023 Community Day-special purchasable items in Pokemon GO

The following items will be available during this event:

An Ultra Community Day Box, which features 500 Poke Balls, one Poffin, and three Lucky Eggs, will be available on the Pokémon GO Web Store during the event for $9.99.

A bundle consisting of 50 Ultra Balls, five Super Incubators, one Elite Charged TM, and five Lucky Eggs will be available in the in-game shop for 1,350 PokeCoins.

A bundle containing 30 Ultra Balls, one Incense, three Super Incubators, and one Lure Module will be available in the in-game shop or 480 PokeCoins.

You can check out this guide to find out how you can get PokeCoins at a cheaper rate.