Pokemon GO Wooper and Paldean Wooper Community Day PvP analysis

Pokemon GO's November Community Day featuring Wooper and Paldean Wooper has arrived. It will be active from 2 pm to 5 pm local time on November 5, 2023. This will mark the release of this creature's Paldean regional variant as well as its shiny form. There will also be a bunch of event bonuses, like extra catch Candy, reduced Hatch Distance, and so on, active during this period.

Many Pokemon GO players will be interested in the critter from a PvP perspective. This article covers everything you need to know in that regard.

Are Quagsire and Clodsire's Community Day exclusive attacks worth it in Pokemon GO PvP?

Quagsire with Aqua Tail

So far in Pokemon GO, the evolved form of Johto Wooper did not have a Water-type Charged Attack. Therefore, this 50-damage (60, when STAB is in effect) attack that consumes only 35 energy is an excellent addition to its already vast Charged Attack pool.

Depending on the kind of team you wish to run Quagsire in and whether you want to invest shields in it, you have a wide variety of move combinations to choose from. The Water Gun/Mud Shot + Aqua Tail + Mud Bomb combination is highly viable if you decide to invest in shields.

For situations where you don't want to save shields for other members of your team, Mud Shot + Mud Bomb/Aqua Tail + Stone Edge is still the go-to moveset for Quagsire.

Remember, the Shadow Wooper you evolve during Pokemon GO's November Community Day won't learn Aqua Tail by default.

Clodsire with Megahorn

Clodsire is a new addition to the world of Pokemon GO. It is a highly-rated creature according to PvPoke's Great League rankings. However, its Community Day move, Megahorn, doesn't offer much help.

In the zero-shields, where Clodsire would shine the most, given its massive bulk, a combination of Poison Sting/Mud Shot along with Earthquake and Sludge Bomb work best for it.

Best Wooper and Paldean Wooper IVs to look out for in Pokemon GO's November Community Day

Best IV spreads for Wooper for Great League

0/15/14 - 1499 CP at level 29 0/14/15 - 1498 CP at level 29 0/15/13 - 1496 CP at level 29 1/13/14 - 1499 CP at level 29 0/14/14 - 1494 CP at level 29 1/15/11 - 1499 CP at level 29 0/12/11 - 1500 CP at level 29.5 0/14/8 - 1500 CP at level 29.5 1/12/15 - 1498 CP at level 29 0/13/15 - 1493 CP at level 29

Best IV spreads for Paldean Wooper for Great League

0/13/15 - 1500 CP at level 30.5 0/15/15 - 1496 CP at level 30 0/14/13 - 1499 CP at level 30.5 0/15/11 - 1499 CP at level 30.5 1/15/12 - 1500 CP at level 30 0/15/7 - 1500 CP at level 31 0/11/14 - 1500 CP at level 31 0/13/14 - 1497 CP at level 30.5 0/15/14 - 1494 CP at level 30 0/12/12 - 1500 CP at level 31

Is the Wooper Community Day in Pokemon GO worth playing from a PvP perspective?

With all the Community Day bonuses active, as well as the exclusive move, especially when it comes to Quagsire, this is an event you should not miss if you are an active participant in the GO Battle League.